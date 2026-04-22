Texas Leadership Charter Academy Lawsuit: 80 Kids Forced Into 400 Push-Ups Until Their Kidneys Failed

The Texas Leadership Charter Academy case has an element that keeps drawing attention back: the jersey, not the hospitals or the numbers. Two pupils were given the same jersey number, which led to the penalty that sent almost 20 children to the hospital with potentially irreversible kidney damage, according to court filings filed in Dallas County.

The lawyers are adamant that the coaches, not the pupils, made the administrative error. Nevertheless, on February 25, 2026, about 80 children entered a San Angelo gymnasium, with the doors locked behind them, and the events that followed took place over three days, culminating in hospital beds filling throughout the city.

Twelve families filed the lawsuit against TLCA and eight named defendants, including four administrators and four coaches. The lawsuit claims that the school’s head football coach instructed students to perform continuous, whistle-driven push-ups for the duration of class, which could last 45 minutes or longer, without water, rest, or a break.

Students estimated that they were made to perform between 300 and 420 push-ups as coaches patrolled the floor, allegedly making fun of any youngster who appeared tired and telling those who fell back to their feet. The scenario reads more like something from a distant age than a sports discipline; it’s the type of institutional brutality that most people thought schools had outgrown decades ago.

The difference between what clinical rhabdomyolysis sounds like and what it actually does to a person is what makes the medical aspect of this case so difficult to understand. The rapid breakdown of muscle tissue, which occurs under this type of intense, continuous physical stress, releases proteins into the circulation that the kidneys cannot filter at that volume.

Kidney failure may be the outcome. Organ damage might be irreversible. A number of the kids involved have already received referrals to experts, and others have been informed that their physical activity may be restricted for the rest of their lives. They are teens. A few were 14 years old. It takes some time to truly comprehend that a single afternoon spent in a school gymnasium might change a young person’s health trajectory for the rest of their life.

Key Information: Texas Leadership Charter Academy Lawsuit

Detail Information School Name Texas Leadership Charter Academy (TLCA) Location San Angelo, Texas Incident Date February 25, 2026 (and continued over 3 days) Lawsuit Filed April 13, 2026 — Dallas County District Court Plaintiffs 12 families Students Affected Approximately 80 were forced to participate; ~20 were hospitalised Ages of Students Some as young as 14 years old Punishment 300–420 continuous push-ups over ~45 minutes, no water or breaks Trigger for Punishment Two students assigned the same jersey number — coaches’ error Medical Diagnoses Rhabdomyolysis; permanent kidney damage reported in multiple students Hospitalization Period February 27 – March 2, 2026; stays of 2–7 days Defendants Named TLCA, 4 school administrators, 2 former coaches, 2 current coaches Damages Sought $500,000 Attorneys Cherry Johnson Siegmund James (lead attorney Ryan C. Johnson) School Response Denied cover-up; cited cooperation with law enforcement CPS Notification Made by hospital staff, not school officials

After the first day, the students returned home clearly distressed. It was said that many were unable to raise their arms to clothe themselves, eat, or clean their teeth. The lawsuit claims that instructors had them continue doing push-ups for two more days. Students started showing up in ERs around February 27.

Nearly twenty have been admitted by March 2. Additionally, none of the coaches, administrators, or school officials phoned any family during that time to inquire about their child’s well-being, according to the court records. Eventually, hospital employees, rather than the school, notified the police and Child Protective Services.

The complaint takes a particularly dramatic turn with the charges of cover-up. According to the lawsuit, TLCA leadership entered what the lawyers refer to as “cover-up mode” after the hospitalisations began, reassigning coaches rather than firing them, adding liability waivers to upcoming student registration forms, and allegedly instructing staff to delete damning emails.

Only on March 3, six days after the initial hospitalisations, and only after San Angelo police became involved and advised the children to see doctors, did the school formally notify parents of the problem. On March 13, the athletic director and head football coach left TLCA. Three other coaches were retained on staff but were relieved of their coaching responsibilities.

The school has refuted the accusation of a cover-up, claiming that officials promptly reported the misbehaviour to Child Protective Services and worked with police authorities. As the lawsuit progresses, it’s still unknown how those conflicting statements will stand up, and courts have a way of revealing information that neither party has yet to publicly address.

Given the extent of the injuries reported, some of which are permanent and others still require treatment and rehabilitation, the $500,000 in damages sought in the complaint seems little to the families concerned. According to the wording of the document, they seem to desire responsibility and a precise record. There was some recognition that what was staged in that closed gymnasium was undisciplined.

It is difficult to overlook the larger pattern when seen from a distance. Charter schools have more autonomy than regular public schools, which can lead to highly creative teaching methods. Additionally, as this instance seems to show, it can provide settings with minimal monitoring, allowing abuse to continue for three days before anyone outside the building steps in. The complaint primarily relies on the school’s own athletic handbook, which allegedly contains provisions for physical punishment. It’s unclear how that wording will be construed in court, but once discovery gets underway, such institutional detail usually matters a lot.

The family are waiting for now. The pupils are healing, albeit some may not entirely recover from their injuries. Additionally, a complaint filed in a Dallas County courthouse raises an issue that the San Angelo community and possibly the larger charter school community will have to consider for a while: when does a school cease to be a safe place for kids, and who is in charge of it?