Why America’s Housing Dream Is Slipping Further Away for an Entire Generation

The National Association of Realtors’ 2025 report has a fact that should receive more attention than it is now receiving. In America today, the typical first-time purchaser is forty years old. That isn’t a geographical anomaly or a rounding error. Since that is the national median, half of all first-time homebuyers are older than that. Today’s first-time buyer is as near to early Social Security withdrawals as they are to graduating from high school, as one housing analyst recently stated. In 1985, the number would have appeared ridiculous. It hardly makes the headlines anymore.

The larger numbers create an image that is more difficult to ignore. Even if mortgage rates are between 6.5% and 7%, home prices have increased by 60% nationwide since 2019 and continue to rise at about 4% annually. According to Bankrate’s data, more than 75% of houses now listed in the U.S. are too expensive for the average household, suggesting that the majority of the market is essentially off-limits to most homebuyers.

A household must earn six figures to purchase a median-priced home, which costs around $422,000. In America, little more than one-third of homes do. It’s beginning to feel more like a structural situation than a market fluctuation since the math of homeownership has swung so sharply against purchasers.

The specific trap that developed between 2020 and 2022 sets this cycle apart from other affordability squeezes. Millions of current homeowners refinanced and locked in as mortgage rates fell to all-time lows, dipping below 3% at one point. There is hardly any motivation for those individuals to sell.

For what reason would they exchange a 2.8% mortgage for a 6.8% one? The end result is a market where the very factors that once made it appealing to own are now holding supply captive. Currently, around 70% of mortgagees have rates below 5%. They’re not moving. Furthermore, the modest beginning houses on tree-lined avenues in mid-sized towns that younger purchasers require are not becoming available.

The figures show a slow-building tension worth sitting with, and the generational aspects are striking. A large portion of the over $82 trillion in wealth that baby boomers own was amassed via decades of real estate appreciation. In the meantime, their children and grandkids are renting in their 30s, postponing marriage and having children, and, in certain situations, discreetly allocating their savings to stock applications rather than down payment accounts.

In 2024, just 26.1% of Gen Z adults were homeowners, which was virtually the same as in 2023. Just 10% of American real estate wealth is held by millennials, the nation’s biggest adult generation. These are not freely chosen lifestyle options. They are solutions for a market that has priced out a generation over about 10 years.

Why America’s Housing Dream Is Slipping Further Away

Category Details Topic The deepening American housing affordability crisis and generational homeownership collapse Median Home Price (2025) $422,000+ (National Association of Realtors) Average First-Time Homebuyer Age (2025) 40 years old — a historic high (NAR) First-Time Buyer Share of Market 21% — an all-time low (NAR, 2025) Homes Affordable to Typical Household Less than 25% of listings nationally (Bankrate, 2025) Home Price Increase Since 2019 Up 60% nationwide (Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies, 2025) Mortgage Rate (2025) ~6.5–7% — more than double the 2020–2021 pandemic low Gen Z Homeownership Rate 26.1% — essentially flat year over year (Redfin, 2024) Income Gap to Afford Median Home Typical household needs $33,000 more annually than average earnings (Bankrate) Reference Sources National Association of Realtors – Home Buyers & Sellers Report · Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies – State of the Nation’s Housing 2025

It’s difficult to ignore the impact this is having on life choices that extend far beyond real estate. According to surveys, the inability to secure permanent housing is causing prospective homeowners to postpone marriage, starting a family, and career changes. Approximately 84% of Gen Z individuals said they are delaying significant life events until they have the money. That number isn’t abstract.

This generation is sitting in leased flats, doing the arithmetic, coming to the conclusion that the numbers don’t add up, and then rearranging their life to fit that conclusion. It’s not only that the housing market isn’t producing enough homes. It’s influencing who becomes a parent, when they do so, and where they do so.

The image appears a little less bleak in other parts of the nation. A typical household may reasonably afford between one-third and one-half of the listed properties in Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Detroit, and a few other Rust Belt and Southern cities. Construction activity, permitting flexibility, and building willingness have all increased in the Sun Belt. These marketplaces serve as a reminder that affordability isn’t just a result of natural forces, even though they aren’t ideal, and cost constraints are also beginning to appear there. It addresses zoning, policy, and the number of units a city will allow to be constructed within its boundaries.

It’s also unclear whether any of the suggested solutions, such as simplified permits, zoning reform, and building incentives, will take effect soon enough to be significant for purchasers who are currently locked out. In 2004, there were 3.2 million first-time homeowners.

That dropped to 1.14 million by 2024. It’s not a dip. Over the past 10 years, there has been a structural decline in entry-level market participation, with no clear sign of a turnaround. Although 72% of millennials and 70% of Gen Z still say they want to purchase a home within five years, the ideal has not completely vanished. However, desiring something and really achieving it are two different things. A generation is now residing in the space between the two places.