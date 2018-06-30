2018 Vecten Dayton Air Show

Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest

A pair of Blue Angels FA-18 aircraft approach show center on Sunday.

A “Keystone Cops” mini-bike units performs in Friday’s annual Vectren Dayton Air Show parade in Vandalia.

LTCDR Juan Guerra, Flight Surgeon for the Blue Angels sits aboard a CareFlight Dauphin helicopter as CareFlight Outreach Coordinator Mandy Via explains operations on Sunday at the Vectren Dayton Air Show.

The Army Aviation Heritage Foundation Sky Soldiers UH-2 Huey helicopter gives rides to air show visitors.

A large crowd watches the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show as a Boeing V-22 Osprey sits on static dispaly in the background.

National Aviation Hall of Fame enshrinee and former world aerobatic champion Sean Tucker goes to a knife-edge less than 20 feet from the ground.

A P-51 Mustang, piloted by Doug Rosendahl, flies a show honoring the famed Tuskegee Airmen.

Red Line, whose RV-8 homebuilt airplanes are flown by Ken Rieder and Jon Thocker of Cincinnati, perform a crossover during the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show.