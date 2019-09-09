Local color guard opens Vandalia Oktoberfest

VANDALIA — Major (retired) Eriks Fricsons a 1988 graduate of Butler High School brought his Fairborn High School Air Force Junior ROTC students over to kick off Vandalia Oktoberfest 2019.

Fairborn High School students Danielle Kulling, Teddi Ellison, and Hannah Hilker were led by Cadet Joshua Honan to present the colors. JROTC is a student enrichment program that does not recruit for the military. Instead, its mission is to build better citizens, community service, and future planning.

The Fairborn program is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Fricsons served 28 years active duty Air Force after high school as a PAVE LOW Helicopter Flight Engineer/Gunner and Maintenance Officer. He came back to the area to teach college ROTC at Wright State University, University of Dayton, and Cedarville.

In 2017 Erik was medically retired from the Air Force due to injuries sustained in the Global War on Terrorism. He has received several awards to include the Distinguished Flying Cross for a combat rescue of the now Chief of Staff of the Air Force General Goldfein. His desire to continue to serve led him to the AFJROTC Aerospace Science Instructor position at Fairborn High School.

Contributed photo