Butler softball team routs Wayne

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Butler varsity softball team pounded out 21 hits Wednesday to score a 20-5 run rule victory in five innings over Wayne.

It was a game that saw almost every ball Butler hit find a gap whereas almost every ball Wayne hit went right into the glove of one of the Lady Aviators, which proved frustrating for Wayne coach Joe Viers.

“The way I see it they were seeing eye hits,” Viers said. “I’ve never seen so many fisted balls find holes in one game. I don’t think Kali Brickman pitched a bad game. She threw decent. The umpire wasn’t giving her the inside corner. She jammed some girls and they would hit if off the handle of their bats and the ball would find holes. Our defense still needs to jell and get better, and we have to put the ball in play on offense. When you can’t put all that together that is what happens.”

Morgan Wright led Butler by going 4 for 4 with a home run, three RBI, one walk and two runs. Megan Allen went 4 for 5 with two RBI and three runs. Amber White went 3 for 5 including a double with one RBI and two runs. Ari Wade went 2 for 3 with one RBI, a walk and scored twice. Nikita Brown went 2 for 4 with a triple, one RBI, a walk and three runs. Olivea Pottorf went 2 for 4 with one RBI, a walk and three runs. Sydney Theobald went 2 for 5 with a triple, six RBI and three runs. Abby Bardonaro went 1 for 3 hitting a double with two RBI and one run. Riley Truesdale went 1 for 5.

Theobald picked up the victory on the mound. She pitched 5 innings, scattered six hits, had two earned runs, walked two and struck out six.

“We have a group of leaders that are returning,” said Butler coach Lindsay Shepherd. “Our number three hitter, Morgan Wright, is a four year starter, Sydney Theobald is a three year starter as our pitcher and is our leadoff hitter killing it on both sides. We also have four or five freshmen that really want it, and you need that at the end of your lineup.”

The freshmen players are Abby Bardonaro, Riley Truesdale, Emmalee Marstellar, and Ari Wade.

Butler improved to 2-0 overall while Wayne fell to 1-3.

On Thursday the Lady Aviators took a 7-3 first inning lead at Fairborn. A six run 6th inning by the Lady Skyhawks tied the game 9-9. Butler scored two runs in the top of the 7th inning to secure an 11-9 victory to improve to 3-0 and 1-0 in conference play while Fairborn lost its first game to fall to 2-1 and 0-1.

Wright went 3 for 4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs to lead the Butler attack.

Theobald pitched all seven innings, scattered 12 hits, gave up eight earned runs, walked two and struck out six.

