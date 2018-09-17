Lady Bolts shutout Vandalia-Butler

CLAYTON — After a scoreless first half Monday the Northmont girls soccer team finally came to life to net three goals for a 3-0 victory over visiting Vandalia-Butler.

Avianna Ewing scored with 22:05 remaining and struck again with 18:14 left to give the Lady Bolts a 2-0 advantage.

Butler had Northmont playing defense the majority of the first half. The Lady Aviators took three shots on goal while limiting Northmont to a pair of shots. The Lady Bolts turned it around in the final 40 minutes taking 13 shots on goal with six corner kicks while holding Butler to just two shots on goal.

Samantha Roman scored on a penalty kick with 25.7 seconds remaining to cap the victory.

“I felt like tonight was really a tale of two halves,” said Northmont Coach Ted Mergler. “At halftime we challenged our girls to play to their full potential. Without a doubt during the first half we played a lot of defense but we kind of woke up at halftime. In the second half I felt like it was all Northmont. We created a lot of scoring opportunities and the result came out good.”

With victory Northmont improved to 6-2-2 while Butler fell to 3-3-3.

“I think Northmont did a really good job of pressuring us in the second half and changed things up a little bit,” said Butler Coach Burt Mattice. “We gave them everything we had tonight. Good luck to them the rest of the season and hopefully we see them again.”

Mergler said it was difficult to gauge how tough Butler would be since it plays in the weaker American Division. Most of those schools will be making a mass exodus from the Greater Western Ohio Conference next year to form a new league, the Miami Valley League. The larger schools in the GWOC will remain (ten total) most of which comprise the current National Division.

Northmont will be facing some tough opponents from the National Division in the next 10 days, including perennial power Beavercreek (8-0-0) on Wednesday, Lebanon (3-3-2) on Sept. 26 and Springboro (7-2-1) on Oct. 3.

Butler will host Piqua on Wednesday and Greenville on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Butler's Mya Stammen battles Addison Yingling for control during the first half. Butler senior Maddie Mitchell tries to move the ball into scoring position as Northmont freshman midfielder Tatum Brookhart moves in to defend. Jillian Burgmeier tries to outrace Northmont's Breckyn O'Shea for control of a 50/50 ball along the sideline.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

