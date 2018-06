BUTLER TWP. — A motorcycle crash late Friday night claimed the life of an Englewood man.

The victim was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as Timothy Ashburn, 52, of Englewood. Ashburn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that Ashburn crashed into a utility pole at 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 7000 block of Frederick Pike just south of Interstate 70.