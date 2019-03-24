Butler Youth Swim Camp scheduled

VANDALIA — Butler Youth Swim Camp is a 5-week clinic style camp for children ages 5 – 18. The clinic focuses on building proper technique, safety, and efficiency in the water for all strokes. The participants are divided up into the following groups: Yellow, Purple, Bronze, Silver, and Gold. The Yellow and Purple groups are the most novice and are typically reserved for very young swimmers or those swimmers brand new to the pool. The Bronze group consists of swimmers who are mainly proficient in all four competitive strokes (often 4th–8th graders). The Silver group is reserved for those swimmers who are advanced in all four competitive strokes (often 6th-12th graders). The Gold group is reserved for those needing the most advanced technical training (often 8th-12th graders).

Ages: 5 – 18 years

Fee: $75 Resident / Vandalia Recreation Center Member; $85 Non-Resident

Registration: Ends April 22

Activity # Pool Group Dates Time

160007-04 Yellow & Purple 4/22 – 5/24 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday

160007-05 Bronze 4/22 – 5/24 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Sunday

160007-05 Bronze 4/22 – 5/24 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday

160007-06 Silver 4/22 – 5/22 6 – 7:30 p.m. Sunday

160007-06 Silver 4/22 – 5/22 8 – 9:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday

160007-07 Gold 4/22 – 5/22 6 – 7:30 p.m. Sunday

160007-07 Gold 4/22 – 5/22 8 – 9:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday