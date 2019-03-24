Butler Youth Swim Camp scheduled

VANDALIA — Butler Youth Swim Camp is a 5-week clinic style camp for children ages 5 – 18. The clinic focuses on building proper technique, safety, and efficiency in the water for all strokes. The participants are divided up into the following groups: Yellow, Purple, Bronze, Silver, and Gold. The Yellow and Purple groups are the most novice and are typically reserved for very young swimmers or those swimmers brand new to the pool. The Bronze group consists of swimmers who are mainly proficient in all four competitive strokes (often 4th–8th graders). The Silver group is reserved for those swimmers who are advanced in all four competitive strokes (often 6th-12th graders). The Gold group is reserved for those needing the most advanced technical training (often 8th-12th graders).
Ages: 5 – 18 years
Fee: $75 Resident / Vandalia Recreation Center Member; $85 Non-Resident
Registration: Ends April 22
Activity # Pool Group Dates Time
160007-04 Yellow & Purple 4/22 – 5/24 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday
160007-05 Bronze 4/22 – 5/24 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Sunday
160007-05 Bronze 4/22 – 5/24 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday
160007-06 Silver 4/22 – 5/22 6 – 7:30 p.m. Sunday
160007-06 Silver 4/22 – 5/22 8 – 9:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday
160007-07 Gold 4/22 – 5/22 6 – 7:30 p.m. Sunday
160007-07 Gold 4/22 – 5/22 8 – 9:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday