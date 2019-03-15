Butler, Northmont lifters win State

KENTON — The Pacifico Power Strength powerlifting team won five weight classes and placed second in six others at the 2019 Bill McClain Ohio High School State Powerlifting Meet held at Kenton High School. A total of 19 students from area high schools traveled to the state meet.

Butler’s Hayden Edgell won her third straight title with lifts of 470-185-370 for a total of 1,025. Edgell is the first of over 250 athletes coach Larry Pacifico has had compete at State since 1992 that has ever won three championships.

While the team consists of students from different high schools, they must represent their home school at the state meet. Butler sophomore Adeline Solomon was the winner of the 115 pound weight class with lifts of 285-85-225 for a total of 595.

Other winners were Northmont’s David Weherley Senior Super Heavyweight who won his second straight title with lifts of 650-335-495 for a total of 1,480. Northmont’s Caleb Slutterbeck won the 175 Class with winning lifts of 550-275-450 for a total of 1,275.

M-Power Sports Complex 270 N. Dixie Dr. In Vandalia is the new home of Pacifico Power Strength Center.

“I merged my gym with M-Power last November,” said Pacifico. Mike Baker co-owner of the M-Power said “all of Larry’s members followed him here.”

If you are interested in Powerlifting contact Larry Pacifico at M-Power 937-477-1969.

Northmont’s Caleb Slutterbeck won the 175 Class with winning lifts of 550-275-450 for a total of 1,275. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/03/web1_Sluterbeck.jpeg Northmont’s Caleb Slutterbeck won the 175 Class with winning lifts of 550-275-450 for a total of 1,275. Contributed photo Butler’s Hayden Edgell won her third straight title with lifts of 470-185-370 for a total of 1,025. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/03/web1_Egdell.jpg Butler’s Hayden Edgell won her third straight title with lifts of 470-185-370 for a total of 1,025. Contributed photo