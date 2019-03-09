Sacks, Aviators are State Champs!

COLUMBUS — The Butler Aviator bowling team faced stiff competition from fellow GWOC school Beavercreek during Saturday’s OHSAA State Bowling Tournament, but ultimately the Aviators bowled at a near-record pace and came home with gold.

Butler out bowled a strong Beavercreek team from start to finish en route to claiming the school’s first OHSAA State Championship in any sport. Their leader, Drew Sacks, also won gold as he defended his individual state title from a year ago and, in doing so, became the first ever two-time state champion in bowling since the sport was sanctioned in 2007.

Sacks (246-247-259) rolled the fourth-highest series in state tournament history with a 752, good enough for a 39 point margin over Beavercreek’s Michael Donahue who placed second.

Ben French (203-216-208) rolled a 627 to place 18th overall and Ian Jacobs (243-173-181) tied for 27th with a 597. Will Yeary tied for 29th with a 595 (174-228-193) and Aaron Seelbaugh (193-172-170) rolled a 535.

Butler was in first after the individual games with 3,106 pins, 39 ahead of the Beavers who were at 3,067. Butler (188-187-187) rolled a 562 in the three baker games to place first in qualifying at 3,668 to 3,631 for the Beavers.

The top-seeded Aviators found themselves paired with 8-seed Berea-Midpark in the opening round of the team tournament and took a 3-1 victory to advance to the semis.

In the semifinal round, the Aviators dispatched Mentor by an identical 3-1 score in the baker games. That left a state final match versus Ashland. Butler won the first baker game 217-201 and took a 2-0 lead with a 183-159 win in game two.

Ashland fought back to take a 244-200 win in game three, but the Aviators closed out the best-of-5 format with a 216-202 win in game four.

Butler bowler Drew Sacks (right) became the first bowler in Ohio High School Athletic Association history to post back-to-back individual bowling championships on Saturday at Wayne Webb's Columbus Bowl. He is pictured with head coach Steve Sacks and coach Jeff Rezabek. The Butler boys bowling team won the OHSAA Division I State Bowling Championship on Saturday. Pictured left to right Coach Steve Sacks, Ben French, Ian Jacobs, Jake Smith, Aaron Seelbaugh, Drew Sacks, Zach Luttrell, Will Yeary, Kyle Seelbaugh, Coach Jeff Rezabek, and Coach Mark Seelbaugh.