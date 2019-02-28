BEAVERCREEK — The Butler boys bowling team qualified for the third straight year and Drew Sacks, the defending individual state champion, has earned the right to defend his title.

Sacks was second overall at the Southwest District Division 1 District bowling tournament yesterday with a 768. He finished six pins behind District champion Chase Francisco of Oak Hills.

The team placed fourth with a 4,394 behind Elder, Beavercreek and Kettering Fairmont. Troy was fifth to round out the top five teams who all advance to State.

Sacks (277-264-227) led the way with a 768 series followed by Will Yeary (255-191-200) with a 646, Ben French (182-210-232) with a 624 and Aaron Seelbaugh (216-183-174) with a 573. Ian Jacobs rolled a 154 in game 1, the Aviators used substitutes in game 2 for a 168, and Jake Smith rolled a 183 in game 3.

Butler started off hot in the six Baker games. They rolled a 257 in game 1, followed with a 188, but rebounded in game 3 for a 269. They wrapped up with a 163, 212, and 189 for a Baker total of 1,278 to finish comfortably in fourth.

Butler will compete in the OHSAA Division I State Bowling Tournament on Saturday, March 9 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, 3224 South High St. in Columbus. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the qualifying round begins at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $8.

Butler bowler Drew Sacks, the defending OHSAA Individual State Champion, was second overall at the Southwest District bowling tournament on Wednesday. He and the Aviators will bowl in the state tournament for the third straight year on Saturday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_drew2019districts.jpg Butler bowler Drew Sacks, the defending OHSAA Individual State Champion, was second overall at the Southwest District bowling tournament on Wednesday. He and the Aviators will bowl in the state tournament for the third straight year on Saturday. Contributed photo The Butler boys bowling team advanced to the state bowling tournament for the third straight year. Pictured left to right is Ben French, Coach Mark Seelbaugh, Zach Luttrell, Will Yeary, Coach Jeff Rezabek, Kyle Seelbaugh, Drew Sacks, Jake Smith, Aaron Seelbaugh, Ian Jacobs, and Coach Steve Sacks. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_butler201995district.jpg The Butler boys bowling team advanced to the state bowling tournament for the third straight year. Pictured left to right is Ben French, Coach Mark Seelbaugh, Zach Luttrell, Will Yeary, Coach Jeff Rezabek, Kyle Seelbaugh, Drew Sacks, Jake Smith, Aaron Seelbaugh, Ian Jacobs, and Coach Steve Sacks. Contributed photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

