Sports Calendar

HHAC accepting nominations for Wayne HoF

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Athletic Foundation continues to accept nominations for the 2019 Induction to the Wayne High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Email them at huberheightsathleticfoundation@gmail.com for a nomination form. The deadline for nominations is March 1.

Wee Aviators Early Bird Registration

BUTLER TWP. — The Wee Aviator football program will hold an early bird registration on Saturday, March 23 from 1-4 p.m. at Smith Middle School on Little York Road. The cost is $125 for the first child and $95 for each additional child. There is a price increase after this date. New players will need three copies of their birth certificate. Registration packets can be found at weeaviators.com.

Baseball and softball registration info

VANDALIA — Is your child ready to play ball? Be sure to sign them up early to reserve their spot in this year’s VPRD baseball/softball league. Save $10 by registering online at www.vandaliareccenter.com. Online registration: December 19 – March 1. (After March 1, walk-in registration is available until leagues are full.) Utilize coupon code BASEBALL at checkout. Fees: $70 Resident; $90 Non-Resident.

IMPORTANT: Teams are drawn in mid-March and practice will begin in late March. Practices are held during weekdays, evenings and on Saturdays. Participants will be notified of team placement by the child’s specific coach. The first games are scheduled for late April and the last games are scheduled for July. Games are scheduled on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings and on Saturdays.

Umpires wanted

VANDALIA — Looking to become an umpire? The VPRD is always looking for youth and adult league umpires. Contact Steve Martin at 937.344.5174 for adult leagues (must be 18 years old). Contact Dave Posma at dposma@vandaliaohio.org for youth leagues (must be 14 years old).

