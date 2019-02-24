Aviators win third straight sectional championship

CENTERVILLE —After being in fourth place after the first day of competition, the Butler wrestling team found itself in familiar territory after all had shaken out. The Aviators claimed their third straight sectional championship with 230.5 points.

Springboro was second with 223.5 and Fairmont third with 205 points.

More importantly, the Aviators advanced 11 wrestlers to the District tournament that will take place this Friday and Saturday at Fairmont High School.

Josh Suddeth, Kahli Brooks, Logan Hoskins, Matt Motter, and Jestin Love advanced by virtue of winning their weight class, Matt Verdes was second, Mason Motter was third, and D’Shawn McKinney, Michael Brandt, Joe Solomon, and Brendan McKenzie were fourth. The top for wrestlers in each weight class advances to District.

Wrestling will begin at 4 p.m. at Kettering Fairmont’s Trent Arena. Friday’s evening session will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s morning session will begin at 10 a.m. with finals beginning at 6 p.m.

Michael Brandt wrestled at 145 pounds at the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Centerville. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_Brandt-1.jpg Michael Brandt wrestled at 145 pounds at the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Centerville. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Jestin Love wrestled at 152 pounds at the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Centerville. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_Jestin-Love-1.jpg Jestin Love wrestled at 152 pounds at the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Centerville. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Mason Motter wrestled at 160 pounds at the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Centerville. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_Mason-Motter-1.jpg Mason Motter wrestled at 160 pounds at the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Centerville. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Matt Motter wrestled at 132 pounds at the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Centerville. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_Matt-Motter-1.jpg Matt Motter wrestled at 132 pounds at the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Centerville. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest D’Shawn McKinney wrestled at 106 pounds at the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Centerville. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_McKinney-1.jpg D’Shawn McKinney wrestled at 106 pounds at the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Centerville. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Chase Turner wrestled at 285 pounds at the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Centerville. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_Turner-1.jpg Chase Turner wrestled at 285 pounds at the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Centerville. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Matt Verdes wrestled at 138 pounds at the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Centerville. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_Verdes-1.jpg Matt Verdes wrestled at 138 pounds at the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Centerville. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

