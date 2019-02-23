Spieles qualifies for District

KETTERING — Butler bowler Alissa Spieles qualified for district as the Aviators placed 12th overall at the OHSAA Sectional tournament on Friday. Postponed two days due to winter weather, the Aviators missed the cut line for qualifying for district by nearly 500 pins.

“This is pretty much where I thought we’d be,” said Butler head coach Steve Sacks. “We lost three key seniors to graduation, all who are bowling in college. I thought we overachieved a bit to finish second in the conference – we were definitely excited to finish second in the GWOC North.”

Spieles (149-169-167) led the Aviators with a 34th place finish by rolling a 485 series.

Emily Gabert (143-128-157) was 49th overall with a 428, Katrina Herzog (144-135-144) rolled a 423, Breanne Kroeker (149-127-118) had a 394, and Emma Sutter (126-103-117) rolled a 356.

The Aviators (152-158-131-167-142-148) rolled an 898 in the Baker games.

Spieles will compete in the District tournament on Thursday at Beaver Vu Bowl in Beavercreek.

“She is our lone senior and was on the team that made state a year ago,” said Sacks. “She had never bowled before but has really progressed. She is a hard worker.”

Spieles https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_Spieles.jpg Spieles Contributed photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 414-5018 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 414-5018 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.