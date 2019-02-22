Aviators fourth after first day of sectional

CENTERVILLE — After the first day of competition, the Butler Aviators found themselves sitting in fourth place at the Centerville sectional tournament with 45 points. Springboro, the favorite coming in, led with 99 points, Fairmont was second with 64, and Edgewood was third with 59.

The Aviators placed six wrestlers in the semifinals: Josh Suddeth at 113 pounds by virtue of a pair of byes; Khali Brooks by virtue of a pair of byes; Logan Hoskins also by a pair of byes; Matt Motter at 132 pounds on a first round bye and a second round pin of Nathan Shatto of Miamisburg at 3:12; Matt Verdes at 138 pounds with a first round bye and a pin over Troy’s Logan Wilson at 1:01; Jestin Love at 152 pounds with a bye in the first round and a pin over Wayne’s Demetries McFadden at 0:17 in the second round; and Matt Motter at 160 pounds who had a bye in the first round and pinned Troy’s David McGraw at 0:20 in the second round.

In the consolation bracket, D’Shawn McKinney is alive at 106 pounds after a 13-0 loss to Springboro’s Hayden Hollis in the second round and a bye in the second consolation round. At 145 pounds, Michael Brandt had a first round bye, then fell in a 6-0 decision to Fairmont’s Evan Overholser. Brandt then had a bye in the first consolation round. At 170 pounds, Joe Solomon had a first round bye and then fell in a fall at 1:42 to Shane Shoop of Troy.

Brendan McKenzie had a first round bye at 195 pounds and then fell in a fall to Fairmont’s Elijah Woodruff at 0:32. Eric Daniel fell to Fairmont’s Jaeden Crow at 220 pounds in 1:05 and Chase Turner, wrestling at 285 pounds, fell to Fairborn’s Gavin Murphy at 1:51.

Wrestling will resume on Saturday morning at Centerville High School.

Michael Brandt wrestled at 145 pounds at the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Centerville. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_Brandt.jpg Michael Brandt wrestled at 145 pounds at the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Centerville. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Mason Motter wrestled at 160 pounds at the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Centerville. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_Mason-Motter.jpg Mason Motter wrestled at 160 pounds at the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Centerville. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest D’Shawn McKinney wrestled at 106 pounds at the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Centerville. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_McKinney.jpg D’Shawn McKinney wrestled at 106 pounds at the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Centerville. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Chase Turner wrestled at 285 pounds at the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Centerville. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_Turner.jpg Chase Turner wrestled at 285 pounds at the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Centerville. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Matt Motter wrestled at 132 pounds at the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Centerville. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_Matt-Motter.jpg Matt Motter wrestled at 132 pounds at the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Centerville. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Matt Verdes wrestled at 138 pounds at the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Centerville. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_Verdes.jpg Matt Verdes wrestled at 138 pounds at the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Centerville. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Jestin Love wrestled at 152 pounds at the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Centerville. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_Jestin-Love.jpg Jestin Love wrestled at 152 pounds at the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Centerville. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.