Aviators advance to District

KETTERING — The Butler Aviator boys bowling team finished fifth and qualified for the district bowling tournament on Thursday at Poelking Woodman Lanes in Kettering. Beavercreek was the overall winner with a team total of 4,356. Centerville was second at 4,258, Kettering Fairmont third at 4,100, Sidney fourth with 4,013. Butler rolled a 3,990 to place fifth.

“Scores were a little lower than I expected but the scoring pace wasn’t too high so I wasn’t concerned,” said Butler bowling coach Steve Sacks. “The only goal at sectional is to get out and we did that. Still, you are always concerned about not having a good day. In sectional you have to stay steady and not let a couple of bad games keep you from advancing.”

Individually, Drew Sacks (215-224-181) was 13th overall with a 620 series as he begins the journey to defend his individual state title from 2018. Aaron Seelbaugh (245-191-175) was 17th with a 611 series, Will Yeary (169-163-212) was 35th at 544 and Ben French (202-193-142) was 45th overall with a 537.

Butler’s first game in the fifth spot was a bowl-by-committee affair for 130. Then Zach Luttrell (180-225) bowled the final two games for a 405.

The Aviators (176-141-213-200-239-174) rolled a 1,143 in six baker games.

Next up for the Aviators is the District tournament which will be held on Wednesday, February 27 at Beaver Vu Bowl in Beavercreek. Bowling begins at 9:45 a.m. The Aviators will be looking for a top 5 finish to advance to state as a team for the third consecutive year.

“I think there will be 8-9 teams battling for the five state berths, so we will have to be a little better,” Sacks said. “We have to bowl our game.”

