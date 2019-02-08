Aviator bowlers defeat Troy

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Butler Varsity Boys bowling team clinched at least a share of their 3rd straight GWOC North Title with a 2556-2312 win over Troy on Monday. The Butler Boys are now 13-1 (12-1 GWOC) and have a two game lead over Troy with two matches to go. Butler was led by Will Yeary’s 486 (258-228) set, followed by Aaron Seelbaugh 474 (259-215), Ben French 431 (214-217) and Drew Sacks 425 (235-190). Ian Jacobs added a 194 game and Jake Smith, Zach Luttrell and Kyle Seelbaugh all contributed in the final baker 216 game.

“We’ve been continuing to harp on mental focus with each shot,” said Butler Head Coach Steve Sacks. “We wanted to come out hot and put up a statement in game one and the boys responded.”

Butler rolled a season team high game of 1160 to take a 164 pin lead after game one. Then Butler and Troy tied at 1015 game two and Butler continued to hold a comfortable lead going into the final two Baker games.

“The Boys were very excited to capture at least a share of our third straight GWOC North Title,” said Sacks.

The Butler Girls lost to 1st place Troy 2132-1646. The Girls record is now 8-6 (8-5, 2nd in GWOC North). Alissa Spieles was high for Butler with a 368 (191-177) set and Katrina Herzog added a 171 game.

In Boys JV action, Butler JVA rolled a 2192, Butler JVB a 1921 and Troy JV Boys an 1889. Highs for Butler JVA were: Jared Murray – 439 (201-238); Hunter Spieles – 388 (185-203); Sam Ferguson – 378 (203-175); Jackson Losey 202, Elijah Walters 187. Highs for Butler JVB were: Dom Fiori 409 (183-226); Adam Jacobs 336 (158-179); Brody Stall 328 (168-160).

Boys clinch at least a share of GWOC title