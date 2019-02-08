Coyle, Johnson to play on Saturdays

VANDALIA — Two Butler football players will continue their playing careers in college after making commitments on national signing day on Wednesday.

Nick Coyle, who led the Aviators in tackles last season, signed to play for the Georgetown (KY) University Tigers while Butler’s leading pass receiver, Bryant Johnson, committed to the Bearcats of the University of Cincinnati.

“I really like the coaching staff and the weight room game plan there and I had a really good feel for the place on my visit,” said Coyle who credited coach John Puckett and his staff for his “falling in love with football all over again” during his senior season.

“Nick is an unbelievably nice and kind kid, but he is hyper competitive,” said Puckett. “It doesn’t matter what sport he’s playing that translates to the field. He was all over the field and he will run through your face. He prepares like a coach and watches as much film as we do which creates a very instinctive player. He missed his junior year due to an injury and he’s had about as good of a one-year varsity career you can have. I think its a steal for Georgetown to get him.”

Johnson said that the campus and coaching staff were key to his decision to sign with the Bearcats.

“I love the campus and the coaching staff there is outstanding,” said Johnson. “Coach (Luke) Fickell has turned that program completely around and to be ranked in the top 25 – its hard not to pick a school like that.”

“BJ is a kid who is just now coming into his own,” said Puckett. “To have a kid with his height who has the footwork he has along with his flexibility and ability to change direction, he’s a phenomenal athlete. I can’t imagine what his season would have been like if he’d been healthy all year.

“Both of these kids come from great families, and I’m convinced their best football is ahead of them. They are only going to get better.”

Butler football players Nick Coyle, left, and Bryant Johnson signed National Letters of Intent to play football on Wednesday, February 6. Coyle will play at Georgetown (KY) University and Johnson at the University of Cincinnati. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_SigningDay.jpeg Butler football players Nick Coyle, left, and Bryant Johnson signed National Letters of Intent to play football on Wednesday, February 6. Coyle will play at Georgetown (KY) University and Johnson at the University of Cincinnati.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

