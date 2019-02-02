Aviators flatten Wave

The Butler Aviators at Sidney basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 12 is expected to sell out. Butler High School has a limited number of pre-sale tickets available on a first-come, first served basis. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. Tickets are available in the Athletic Office. For more information, see Connie Korber or Jordan Shumaker in the Athletic Office or call 415-6384.

VANDALIA — There are some games that are more about you than your opponent, and with the struggling Green Wave of Greenville coming to town on Friday night, the Butler Aviators found themselves in just such a game. Despite a couple days off due to frigid weather, the Aviators left little doubt as they blistered the nets making 24-of-29 shots in the first half en route to a 85-47 win.

The Aviators improved to 16-2 overall and kept pace with Sidney at 10-2 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference North division race. Greenville remained winless at 0-16 on the season and 0-12 in conference play.

“We came out ready, with, having three straight days off of school and being out of our routine they handled very well,” said Butler head coach DJ Wyrick. “We have a lot of seniors that have played in a lot of games, have a lot of experience, and we had a lot of energy in our shoot-around. It’s one of those things that I feel like we are getting down to the end of this, hopefully later rather than sooner, but I think they are starting to sense that and they are really locked in and engaged.”

Butler made sure this game was over almost before it started. Bryant Johnson scored six of the Aviators’ first 12 points as Butler jumped out to a 14-2 lead. Despite a pair of timeouts, Greenville couldn’t get out of their own way as the Aviators forced 13 turnovers and took a 31-7 lead after the opening period.

Six different Aviators scored in the opening frame led led by 8 from Michael Kreill and 6 from Johnson.

Nothing changed in the second period as the Aviators opened on an 11-0 run. Ultimately, Butler would shoot 83% from the field while forcing 24 turnovers to take an overwhelming lead of 54-16.

Butler would eventually lead by as many as 50 at 74-24 late in the third quarter before bench players of both teams finished the game and set the final score.

In all, 9 different Aviators scored in the contest led by Kreill’s 18 points, Johnson with 12, and Quentin Glover with 10.

Butler will host Versailles on Tuesday before traveling to Troy on Friday evening. Both games are set to tip at 7:30 p.m.

“I’m excited about this game (Versailles) because this isn’t a game where you show up, you are more talented, and you win,” said Wyrick. “They are going to be discplined, they are going to run their stuff well, and they are going to guard you hard and be physical. I’m glad this game is where it is on the schedule because if you don’t match or exceed their discipline they will win the game.”

Butler’s Michael Kreil puts up a shot versus Greenville on Friday night. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_Kreill.jpg Butler’s Michael Kreil puts up a shot versus Greenville on Friday night. Photo by Justin Spivey/J Spivey Photography Butler’s Bryant Johnson puts up a shot versus Greenville on Friday night. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/02/web1_BJ-1.jpg Butler’s Bryant Johnson puts up a shot versus Greenville on Friday night. Photo by Justin Spivey/J Spivey Photography

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Butler at Sidney Ticket Information The Butler Aviators at Sidney basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 12 is expected to sell out. Butler High School has a limited number of pre-sale tickets available on a first-come, first served basis. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. Tickets are available in the Athletic Office. For more information, see Connie Korber or Jordan Shumaker in the Athletic Office or call 415-6384.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.