Butler places second at Baker Bash

BEAVERCREEK — The Butler Varsity Boys Bowling team took advantage of the bad weather over the weekend and put on a good showing at the Annual “Baker Bash” at Beaver-Vu Lanes in Beavercreek, OH.

“We were scheduled to go to a tournament in Heath, OH on Saturday, but with all the snow predicted, our trip, then the tournament itself was canceled on Friday”, said Butler Coach Steve Sacks. “We were all disappointed, but with all the snow in northeastern Ohio, thought there might be a cancelation, and after conferring with our AD, Mr. Shumaker, I got in touch with the tournament manger and said we’d love to come if someone drops out of the always sold out event.”

The call came Saturday evening as Olmstead Falls was the first team of several to drop out and the Aviator Boys were in! The format for the event is an all Baker games tournament where five bowlers all bowl a single game together with the first bowler, rolling frames 1 & 6, the second bowler rolling frames 2 & 7 etc.

You can sub during a game as well, for a spare or any shot which means all 8 rostered bowlers need to be ready to bowl, even if they aren’t in the lineup when the game starts. After 12 games of qualifying, the Aviators were in third place which just over a 200 average, in back of Centerville and Xenia.

Then the top 10 teams then moved on to a two game elimination format where the previous scores were dropped. The goal of the next round was to get into the top 6 for those two games and the boys were able to shoot games of 209 and 188 to place fifth in that round. In the round of six, the goal was to be in the top for finals round and the Aviators were up to the task with games of 207 and 203 to finish second in that round. In the finals round, the boys put up two very good games, only recording one open frame while shooting games of 223 and 233, but Mechanicsburg was on fire, out shooting Butler 245-251.

“I was proud of the way the boys battled all day,” Coach Sacks went on. “We made 34 of 37 single pin spares which is a really good percentage. All eight boys got in during the day and played a part in the 2nd place finish. In this format, if someone gets hot at the end, they win and Mechanicsburg was on fire those last two games!”

Final four places where; 1. Mechanicsburg (496); 2. BUTLER (456); 3. Centerville (435); 4. Xenia (398). Butler takes on Tippecanoe today at 4pm at Poelking Marian Lanes, then will compete at the Jaguar Baker Marathon, another all baker game format tournament, this Saturday in Columbus.

The Butler Boys Varsity placed second at the Baker Bash on Saturday. Pictured left to right are Kyle Seelbaugh, Aaron Seelbaugh, Drew Sacks, Zach Luttrell, Jake Smith, Ian Jacobs, Will Yeary, and Ben French. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/01/web1_Bowling.jpg The Butler Boys Varsity placed second at the Baker Bash on Saturday. Pictured left to right are Kyle Seelbaugh, Aaron Seelbaugh, Drew Sacks, Zach Luttrell, Jake Smith, Ian Jacobs, Will Yeary, and Ben French. Contributed photo