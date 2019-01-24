Aviator bowlers sweep Tipp

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Butler Girls and Boys Varsity teams swept Tippecanoe on Tuesday, the girls with a 1676 – 1536 victory while the Boys shot a big game 1 (1135) and cruised to a 2473 – 2266 win. The Girls improved their record to 6-5 (6-4 in the GWOC North, 2nd place), while the Boys improved to 10-1 (9-1 in the GWOC North, 1st place). The Girls were led by Alissa Spieles with a 323 (156-167) set, followed by Emily Gabert 315 (136-179), Breanne Kroeker 294 (144-150), Katrina Herzog 280 (165-125) and Emma Sutter with a 134 game. “We got an early lead and never looked back”, said Coach Steve Sacks. “We bowled our 9th and 10th frames very strongly in both games 1 and 2 and those extra pins made the difference in the match.” The Boys were led by Drew Sacks 464 (262-202), Will Yeary 458 (225-233), Ben French 447 (224-223), Aaron Seelbaugh 415 (211-204) and Jake Smith added a 213 game. Coach Sacks added, “Good overall performance coming off our 2nd place finish at the Baker Bash yesterday. We lost a little intensity in the two baker games this match and we’ll work on that over the next couple days of practice.”

Butler’s JVA Boys team defeated an undermanned Tipp squad 2133-1144, while Butler JVB Boys also outscored Tipp’s JV with a score of 1595. Dom Fiori (JVB) led all JV bowlers with a 405 (192-213) set while Jackson Losey added a 388 (204-188). Other high games were Hunter Spieles 203, Jared Murray 201, Tony Fiori 200 and Elijah Walters 191.

The Aviators return to league play next week with matches Tuesday in Greenville and next Thursday in Piqua.