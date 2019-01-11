Lady Aviator rally falls short

VANDALIA — On Wednesday, January 9, the Lady Aviators took on the Lady Rams of Trotwood-Madison in Butler’s Student Activities Center. Although the Lady Aviators fought hard for the duration of the match, they were unable to overcome an early deficit and fell to the Rams 34-28.

The Aviators fell to 6-7 overall and 4-4 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference North division. Trotwood improved to 9-2 overall and 7-0 in the GWOC South.

In the first quarter, the Lady Aviators allowed Trotwood twelve points to their three. After an almost entirely scoreless quarter for for the Aviators, Freshman Olivia Follick pulled up at the elbow and put points on the board. Follick’s jumper woke up the Aviators, who matched the Lady Rams in scoring in the second quarter with eight points falling for each team.

The Lady Aviators played hard on defense, holding Trotwood to 34 points in contrast to their usual 50+ point games. Despite their first quarter drought, the Lady Aviators only trailed by two in points scored in the third quarter, and they outscored the rams by five points in the fourth.

Tyree Fletcher led the team in scoring with ten points, followed by Gracie Price who earned two field goals, one three pointer, and four foul shots. Also scoring for the Aviators was Evan Neely with three points, Olivia Follick with three, Abbie Schoenherr with two, and Jacie Dalton with one.

The Lady Aviators are in action on Monday, January 14th at 7:15 PM in the SAC against the Oakwood Lady Jacks.

Abbie Schoenherr brings the ball up court during Butler’s 34-28 loss to Trotwood-Madison. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/01/web1_AbbieSchoenherr.jpg Abbie Schoenherr brings the ball up court during Butler’s 34-28 loss to Trotwood-Madison. Photo by Alyssa Burley Jacie Dalton eyes a free throw during Butler’s 34-28 loss to Trotwood-Madison. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/01/web1_JacieDalton.jpg Jacie Dalton eyes a free throw during Butler’s 34-28 loss to Trotwood-Madison. Photo by Alyssa Burley Lexi Crawford looks to put a shot up during Butler’s 34-28 loss to Trotwood-Madison. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/01/web1_LexiCrawford.jpg Lexi Crawford looks to put a shot up during Butler’s 34-28 loss to Trotwood-Madison. Photo by Alyssa Burley Olivia Follick puts up a shot during Butler’s 34-28 loss to Trotwood-Madison. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/01/web1_OliviaFollick.jpg Olivia Follick puts up a shot during Butler’s 34-28 loss to Trotwood-Madison. Photo by Alyssa Burley Gracie Price tries to track down a loose ball during Butler’s 34-28 loss to Trotwood-Madison. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/01/web1_GraciePrice.jpg Gracie Price tries to track down a loose ball during Butler’s 34-28 loss to Trotwood-Madison. Photo by Alyssa Burley

By Alyssa Burley For the Drummer

Alyssa Burley is a junior at Butler High School. Reach her at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Alyssa Burley is a junior at Butler High School. Reach her at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.