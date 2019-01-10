Aviator bowlers keep rolling

CENTERVILLE — The Butler boys bowling team finished second in a 22-team field at the Miamisburg Viking Classic. Centerville won the tournament with a total of 3,963 with the Aviators second at 3,737. Butler’s Aaron Seelbaugh, Kyle Seelbaugh, and Ian Jacobs were named to the All-Tournament Team.
Jacobs (180-256-141) led the Aviators with a 577 series good enough for fourth overall out of 137 competitors, Kyle Seelbaugh (210-150-199) bowled a 559 which was matched by Aaron Seelbaugh (190-205-164) for a 559 series as well to tie for eighth overall.
Ben French placed 24th with a 521 (166-159-196) while Will Yeary was 25th with a 520 (198-151-171).
The Aviators combined for a score of 1,001 in six Baker games.
Lady Aviators 6th at Viking Classic
The Butler girls placed sixth at the Viking Classic held at Poelking Lanes South in Centerville with a 2,793. Centerville was the overall winner with a 3,367.
The Aviators were led by Alissa Spieles who bowled a 482 series (156-156-170) good enough for 10th place overall. She was followed by Emily Gabert (127-220-117) with a 464 and 15th place, Katrina Herzog with a 409 (140-154-115) for 27th place, and Breanne Kroeker with a 395 (116-184-95) for 31st overall. Emma Sutter bowled two games (69-73) for a 142 and Alyssa Perkins bowled a solo game for an 81.
Butler bowled an 820 in its six Baker games.
