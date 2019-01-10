Aviator bowlers keep rolling

CENTERVILLE — The Butler boys bowling team finished second in a 22-team field at the Miamisburg Viking Classic. Centerville won the tournament with a total of 3,963 with the Aviators second at 3,737. Butler’s Aaron Seelbaugh, Kyle Seelbaugh, and Ian Jacobs were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Jacobs (180-256-141) led the Aviators with a 577 series good enough for fourth overall out of 137 competitors, Kyle Seelbaugh (210-150-199) bowled a 559 which was matched by Aaron Seelbaugh (190-205-164) for a 559 series as well to tie for eighth overall.

Ben French placed 24th with a 521 (166-159-196) while Will Yeary was 25th with a 520 (198-151-171).

The Aviators combined for a score of 1,001 in six Baker games.

Lady Aviators 6th at Viking Classic

The Butler girls placed sixth at the Viking Classic held at Poelking Lanes South in Centerville with a 2,793. Centerville was the overall winner with a 3,367.

The Aviators were led by Alissa Spieles who bowled a 482 series (156-156-170) good enough for 10th place overall. She was followed by Emily Gabert (127-220-117) with a 464 and 15th place, Katrina Herzog with a 409 (140-154-115) for 27th place, and Breanne Kroeker with a 395 (116-184-95) for 31st overall. Emma Sutter bowled two games (69-73) for a 142 and Alyssa Perkins bowled a solo game for an 81.

Butler bowled an 820 in its six Baker games.

Butler placed three bowlers on the All-Tournament Team at the Viking Classic. Pictured left to right are Aaron Seelbaugh, Kyle Seelbaugh, and Ian Jacobs. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/01/web1_VikingClassic.jpg Butler placed three bowlers on the All-Tournament Team at the Viking Classic. Pictured left to right are Aaron Seelbaugh, Kyle Seelbaugh, and Ian Jacobs. Contributed photo The Butler boys bowling team placed second out of 22 teams at the Miamisburg Viking Classic. Pictured left to right are Kyle Seelbaugh, Ian Jacobs, Jake Smith, Aaron Seelbaugh, Will Yeary, Ben French, and Elijah Walters. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/01/web1_VikingClassic2.jpg The Butler boys bowling team placed second out of 22 teams at the Miamisburg Viking Classic. Pictured left to right are Kyle Seelbaugh, Ian Jacobs, Jake Smith, Aaron Seelbaugh, Will Yeary, Ben French, and Elijah Walters. Contributed photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

