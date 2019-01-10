Aviators rout Stebbins

VANDALIA — The Butler Aviators Men’s Basketball kicked off their Tuesday night win over Stebbins by winning the tip off for the eleventh time in a row this season. The Aviators capitalized on the tip’s outcome with Bryant Johnson scoring the first basket of the game, setting the team up for their game-long lead over the Indians. The Aviators took a decisive win over the Indians with a 65-29 point finish.

“It was a good team win,” says Senior Quentin Glover.

Glover led the team in Offensive rebounds, totaling two, while Ryan Wertz led the team in defensive rebounds with nine. The Aviators saw some fresh faces on the scoreboard with Spencer Imwalle scoring a two-point field goal late in the game.

Braedon Norman led the team in scoring with 18 points, half of which he scored from behind the three point line. Norman was second in assists behind Michael Kriell, who totalled four assists and eleven points on the game. Wertz had an impressive night, snatching an individual season high of 10 rebounds, and has led the team in rebounds for the past two games.

“I have the mentality that if the ball lands in my vicinity I am coming down with it. I also feel as if I read the ball well off of people’s hands when they shoot so I position myself in those areas,” Wertz says.

Wertz also scored the second most points against Stebbins, earning 13 points for the Aviators.

“I have been struggling the last few games with scoring, but against stebbins I got to the rim more for easier finishes, rather than settling for shooting alot of threes. That helped get my confidence up so I kept attacking,” Wertz continued.

In addition to Wertz and Norman, Michael Kriell and Cooper Justice contributed eleven points, Bryant Johnson contributed four points, Quentin Glover contributed three points, Alex Plummer contributed three points, and Spencer Imwalle scored two.

The Aviators (10-1 overall, 6-1 GWOC North) are on the road this friday to take on the undefeated Rams of Trotwood Madison. Tip off is at 7 PM at Trotwood-Madison High School.

Cooper Justice takes a shot during Butler’s win over Stebbins on Tuesday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/01/web1_Justice-1.jpg Cooper Justice takes a shot during Butler’s win over Stebbins on Tuesday. Photo by Alyssa Burley Braedon Norman brings the ball up court during Butler’s win over Stebbins on Tuesday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/01/web1_Norman-1.jpg Braedon Norman brings the ball up court during Butler’s win over Stebbins on Tuesday. Photo by Alyssa Burley Alex Plummer drives the lane during Butler’s win over Stebbins on Tuesday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/01/web1_Plummer-1.jpg Alex Plummer drives the lane during Butler’s win over Stebbins on Tuesday. Photo by Alyssa Burley Ryan Wertz plays defense during Butler’s win over Stebbins on Tuesday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/01/web1_Wertz-1.jpg Ryan Wertz plays defense during Butler’s win over Stebbins on Tuesday. Photo by Alyssa Burley Bryant Johnson lays a shot in during Butler’s win over Stebbins on Tuesday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2019/01/web1_Johnson-2.jpg Bryant Johnson lays a shot in during Butler’s win over Stebbins on Tuesday. Photo by Alyssa Burley

By Alyssa Burley For the Drummer

Alyssa Burley is a junior at Butler High School. Reach her at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

