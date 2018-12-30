Aviators third at GMVWA

VANDALIA — The Butler Wrestling team had a pair of champions and five placers at the 48th Annual Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament held Thursday and Friday. The Aviators hosted the event which features 600 wrestlers from 49 schools and is considered one of the best early season tournaments in the state.

The Aviators placed third overall with 155 points. Graham Local, the perennial champion, won the tournament with 306 points and Springboro was second with 168.5.

“This is a super competitive tournament again, a good gauge for where we are now and where we need to get to by February,” said Butler head coach Mark Peck. “We’ll ramp up the practice room in January as we prepare for the post-season.”

Bailey Suddeth, wrestling at 113 pounds, and Jestin Love (160) were champions of their weight class.

Suddeth, who was seeded fourth at 113, had two first round byes before facing Hunter Corbett of Ryle and winning in a pin at 1:39. In the quarterfinal round, he took a 16-5 major decision over Kope Epperly of Versailles. He also won a major decision in the semifinals (13-1) over Collin Yinger of Nelsonville-York. In the championship match, he earned a major decision over Graham Local’s Trace Braun by a 10-2 score.

Jestin Love came into the tournament as the two-seed at 160 pounds. He had a first round bye before pinning Alec Hall of Tecumseh at 3:04. He got a quick pin in the third round that took just 0:38 over Wilmington’s Dalton Garrison and earned another pin in the quarterfinals over Brandon Gibson of Walton Verona at 2:40.

Love’s dominant run contiued in the semifinals with a pin over Emmett Cain from Deleware Hayes at 5:13. He then won the championship match over Wayne’s Jaden Hardrick in a 6-4 decision.

Logan Hoskins, the fourth seed at 126 pounds, finished second in the weight class. After a first round bye, he pinned Jamison Smith of Ryle in 0:57. In the third round he pinned Pickerington Central’s Trevor Mangahas at 3:20. Hoskins continued pinning his way through the bracket with a pin over Jacob Poling of Versailles in the quarterfinals. He won a 10-3 decision over Graham’s Chris Kelly in the semifinals, but fell 3-1 in sudden victory in the finals to Legacy Christian’s Gavin Brown.

At 132 pounds, Matt Verdes came in seeded fifth and placed fourth. After a first round bye, Verdes pinned Kosar Kensler from Ben Logan at 1:27 in the second round. Next, he earned a major decision (13-2) over Carter Messerly of Ryle. In the quarterfinal Verdes took a 6-4 decision over Migdoel Ocasio of Simon Kenton. Verdes fell in the semifinal round by a 16-1 technical fall to Nick Moore of Graham but rebounded in the consolation round with a 6-5 decision over Xenia’s Desmond Diggs. In the third place match, Verdes fell in sudden victory 5-3 to Isaiah Wortham of CJ.

Mason Motter was Butler’s final placer. Wrestling at 170 pounds, he took a first round bye and then pinned Curtis Kell of Greeneview at 0:28. In the third round, Motter pinned Blake Riffe of Ryle in just 0:26. He continued to dominate in the quarterfinals with a pin over Dylan Hines of Tri-Valley.

Motter fell by major decision 18-4 in the semifinals, and then fell to Jared Kelsay of Covington Scott by an 8-6 decision. He rebounded in the fifth place match to defeat Dylan Hines of Tri Valley by a 6-2 decision.

Non-placer results for the Aviators were:

120 pounds: Josh Suddeth falls in 9-3 decision in third round; Kaelon Lawson-West of Miamisburg def. Suddeth by default.

138 pounds: Matt Motter won major decision over Nick Monnier of Versailles 14-5; Motter wins decision 5-3 over Grant Middleton of Miamisburg; quarterfinals Cyle Wells of Tecumseh wins major decision 11-3 over Motter; sixth consolation Brayzin McDaniel of Upper Sandusky over Motter 12-8.

145 pounds: Michael Brandt wins 2-0 decision over Tanner Cuttone of Springboro; third round Peyton Lane of National Trail by pin over Brandt at 2:20; fourth consolation Michael Brandt with 1-0 decision over Cael Bey Versailles; fifth consolation Joseph Campbell of Tecumseh with 6-0 decision over Brandt.

152 pounds: Second round Matt Horner with pin over Trent Holliday of Wilmington 5:50; third round Horner over Rictor Morgan in 7-6 decision; quarterfinals Jeffrey Thomas of Graham defeated pinned Horner at 2:52; sixth consolation Carlos Quintero pin over Horner 4:26.

182 pounds: Joe Solomon of Butler pinned Noah Leach at 4:56; third round Dylan Ball of Hilliard Bradley over Solomon by 4-2 decision; fourth consolation Solomon pinned Billy Mengerink of Northmont at 0:43; fifth consolation Tommy Rowe of Tecumseh with major decision over Solomon 14-3.

195 pounds: second round Brendan McKenzie fall by pin at 1:41 to Dakota Brooksbank of Simon Kenton; third consolation Conner Bradley of Fairborn by pin over McKenzie at 0:57.

285 pounds: Second round Chase Turner falls by pin at 5:51 to Jon Mitchell of Brookville; third consolation Turner by pin at 1:42 over Graison Diouara; fourth consolation Turner falls by pin to Seth Frantz of Northmont at 0:36.

“We were one placer away from winning the big school title,” said Peck. “I am pleased but certainly not satisfied.”

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

