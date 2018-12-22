Butler takes down CJ on Alumni Night

VANDALIA — Over 30 Butler wrestling alumni dating back to the 1960’s returned to the Student Activities Center on Friday evening and saw the Aviators claim a 45-21 win over the visiting Chaminade-Julienne Eagles.

Starting at 160 pounds, the Aviators struggled in the early going and eventually fell behind by an 18-3 margin. However, victories in the lower weight classes paired with a couple of forfeits allowed the Aviators to overtake CJ.

“This match really went about how it should,” said Butler head coach Mark Peck. “We knew there would be three really good matches and they won two of them, but that’s OK. Those were against three quality kids.”

Winning matches for the Aviators were Jestin Love (160 pounds) in a 5-1 decision, Chase Turner (285) with a pin at 3:32, Colten Buckner (113) who won a 10-8 decision in overtime, Josh Suddeth (126) in an 8-2 decision, Logan Hoskins (132) with a pin at 2:18, Michael Brandt (145) with a pin at 5:41, and Anthony Koewler (152) with a pin just 0:39 into the match.

Butler received forfeits at 106 and 120 pounds.

“We are real young in the upper weights and sometimes it goes our way and sometimes it doesn’t,” said Peck. “We are inexperienced and we will keep getting better. They all know we aren’t wrestling for December, the key is to keep getting better every day in the practice room – that’s where it matters.”

Butler will return to action after Christmas when they host the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association (GMVWA) Holiday Tournament. The tournament features teams from around the state and Kentucky and is considered one of the best tournaments in Ohio.

The tournament will be held on Thursday and Friday, December 27-28 at the Butler SAC.

“Graham is in it, so until somebody beats them they are the team to beat,” said Peck. “After that there’s a bunch of teams – Centerville, Springboro, we will be in the hunt, there’s some teams from Kentucky coming in. We are looking forward to it. Our goal going into the GMVWA is to get as many kids as possible to the second day and get as many kids on the podium as possible.”

Mason Motter grapples with CJ’s David Frederick during Butler wrestling’s Alumni Night on Friday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/12/web1_Motter-170.jpg Mason Motter grapples with CJ’s David Frederick during Butler wrestling’s Alumni Night on Friday. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Over 30 Butler wrestling alumni watched Butler defeat CJ 45-21 on Alumni Night on Friday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/12/web1_Alumni.jpg Over 30 Butler wrestling alumni watched Butler defeat CJ 45-21 on Alumni Night on Friday. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Josh Suddeth took an 8-2 decision over CJ’s Chris Rau during Butler wrestling’s Alumni Night on Friday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/12/web1_Josh-Suddeth-126.jpg Josh Suddeth took an 8-2 decision over CJ’s Chris Rau during Butler wrestling’s Alumni Night on Friday. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Jestin Love claimed a 5-1 victory over CJ’s Nicholas Machuca during Butler wrestling’s Alumni Night on Friday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/12/web1_JestinLove.jpg Jestin Love claimed a 5-1 victory over CJ’s Nicholas Machuca during Butler wrestling’s Alumni Night on Friday. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

