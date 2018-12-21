Aviator boys remain unbeaten

CENTERVILLE — The Butler boys bowling team remained unbeaten in league play with a win over West Carrollton on Thursday. The dominating 2,146 – 1,600 win improves Butler’s overall record to 6-0 and 5-0 in the GWOC North division.

Aaron Seelbaugh bowled the high game (213) with Drew Sacks leading the a 390 (197-193), Ian Jacobs a 382 (191-191), Seelbaugh with a 374 (213-161), and Jake Smith with a 309 (163-146).

Will Yeary also contributed with a 169 and Ben French threw a 150.

“We came in a little flat and didn’t bowl to our potential, said Butler head coach Steve Sacks. “Even though we had the match in hand (2146-1600) it was by far our lowest pinfall match total for the season.”

Butler bowled a 372 (170-202) in the Baker games.

High games for JV Boys were Kyle Seelbaugh 213, Zach Luttrell 211, Jared Murray 199.

The Lady Aviators suffered their second loss of the week falling 1,739 – 1,571 to the Pirates that dropped their record to 2-3 overall and in league play.

Breanne Kroeker led the Aviators with a 359 (220-139), Emily Gabert bowled a 306 (149-157), Katrina Herzog rolled a 296 (127-169), Alyssa Perkins rolled a 170 (101-69), and Emma Sutter bowled a 153 (73-80).

“Our anchor came down sick and we had to bowl without her,” said Sacks. “I was proud of the way the girls battled and kept the match close.”

Aviators split with Xenia

BEAVERCREEK — The Butler girls and bowling teams split with Xenia on Tuesday with the boys taking a 2,458 – 2,131 win and the girls suffering a loss 1,940 – 1.528.

The Aviator boys dominated the Buccs with four Butler bowlers having scores higher than Xenia’s leading bowler. Drew Sacks bowled a 492 (223-269) while Ian Jacobs (216-225) and Ben French (229-212) both rolled a 441. Will Yeary had a 384 series (182-202) while Aaron Seelbaugh rolled a 182 and Jake Smith had a 168.

Butler narrowly edged Xenia in the Baker games with a 350 (166-184), just four pins ahead of the Buccs.

“This was an important match for the Boys as Xenia is always dangerous,” said Sacks. “Staying undefeated in our crossover matches is very important to winning the GWOC North and the team came out ready to bowl.”

Unfortunately, the Lady Aviators were on the wrong end of the scoreboard. Alissa Spieles led Butler with a 320 (140-180), Emily Gabert threw a 281 (126-155), Katrina Herzog rolled a 265 (135-130), and Breanne Kroeker bowled a 223 (110-113). Alyssa Perkins bowled a 95 and Emma Sutter threw a 76.

“We had trouble adjusting to the lane conditions and struggled to consistently get the ball to the pocket,” said Sacks. “Xenia has a good team and after struggling themselves game one, figured the lanes out and pulled away from us game two.”

Both teams will take a break over the holidays before returning to action on January 5 at the Viking Classic hosted by Miamisburg at Poelking Lanes South.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/12/web1_VB-5.jpg

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

