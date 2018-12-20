Aviators second at Talawanda

OXFORD — This past Friday the Butler boys and girls teams traveled to Miami University to compete at the Talawanda Tri-meet. Both the girls and boys teams took second place against Talawanda High School and Wilmington High school swimmers. The girls team scored a total of 110 points while the boys scored a total of 114 points.

Both the boys and girls teams brought home several 1st place finishes including Erin Dean in the 200 yard freestyle (2:22.89), Katie Bonifas in the 200 yard IM (2:30.16), Gwynne Rohde in the 500 yard freestyle (5:58.33), Sam Martin in the 100 yard breastroke (1:10.37) and the girls 400 freestyle relay of Sydney Aller, Jillian McDowell, Gwynne Rohde and Rachel Shively (4:26.72).

Several close and notable races were swam at this meet, the most impressive being against freshman Jackson Baker, Senior Sam Martin, and Eli Neal in the 100 yard breastroke. Martin took 1st and coming in just one and two seconds later were Baker taking 3rd (1:11.60) and Neal taking 4th (1:12.06). All of these times were the best swam by each of these swimmers. Riley Brady took 2nd place in the 500 yard freestyle for the boys and finishing in 4th place and dropping six seconds was sophomore Michael Shively. Shively was also the meet MVP for the boys. Sophomore Brooke Baker was the meet MVP for the girls team. She swam a very impressive 100 yard breastroke and took 5th (1:31.19). Brooke also dropped five seconds off of her previous seed time. Sophomore Matt Brunksy and Senior Abbey Burton took second place in the 50 yard freestyle. Brunsky swam a time of 23.01 and Burton swam a time of 27.11.

Also swimming the 50 yard freestyle for the girls were Sydney Aller (28.29), Rachel Shively (29.92) and Freshman Danielle Wheeler (47.66). For the boys Jackson Baker took 5th (24.78) and Cameron Tuttle (25.92). The 500 yard freestyle for the girls was very successful. Rhode secured first place while Katie Bonifas finished 2nd (6:07.99) and Sydney Aller finished 3rd (6:14.82). The 200 yard medley relay for both the boys and girls was also very successful. The boys relay of Khalil Ruiz, Adam Gunckel, Matt Brunsky and Jackson Baker took 2nd (1:48.51) and the girls relay of Erin Dean, Abbey Burton, Sydney Aller and Katie Bonifas also took second (2:09.97). Another notable race was the 100 butterfly swam by Adam Gunckel, Evan Lozan and Caleb Veith. Gunckel took second ( 58.71) finishing just one second behind first place. Lozan took 5th (1:03.10) and Veith took 7th (1:17.91).

On Saturday December 29 the Butler boys and girls will travel to the Miami County YMCA Troy Branch and swim against the Trojans. The meet will start at 7:00 pm.

200 yard freestyle champion Erin Dean (middle) poses with fellow event swimmers Mya Williamson (left) and Jillian McDowell (right) at the Talawanda Tri-Meet held at Miami University. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/12/web1_SWIMMING.jpeg 200 yard freestyle champion Erin Dean (middle) poses with fellow event swimmers Mya Williamson (left) and Jillian McDowell (right) at the Talawanda Tri-Meet held at Miami University. Contributed photo