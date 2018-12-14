Aviator bowlers defeat Trotwood

KETTERING — The Butler boys and girls varsity bowling teams swept Trotwood on Tuesday night at Capri Lanes in Kettering.

The Aviator boys’ team improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference with a 2,465 -935 win over the Rams. High scores for the boys were Drew Sacks 460 (235-225); Will Yeary 279, Ben French 244 (406), Zach Luttrell 222; Jake Smith 214, Ian Jacobs 198.

The Lady Aviators improved to 2-1 overall and in league play. High for the Aviators were Alissa Spieles 407 (222-185), Emily Gabert 287(171-116) , and Bre Kroeker 287 (129-158.) Katrina Herzog 272 (141-131) while Alyssa Perkins threwa a 106 and Emma Suter bowled a 79.

Aviators strong at Holiday Baker

COLUMBUS —The Butler boys qualified and finished third out of 33 teams at the Holiday Baker tournament in Columbus. During the tournament, the boys set a single game Butler record of 299 during the qualifying round.

The Lady Aviators finished tenth out of 25 teams and fell just 88 pins short of qualifying for match play.

ButlerJVA Boys finished in 15th place and placed the highest of all eight JV teams at the tournament. Butler JVB Boys placed 23rd, and were third among the 8 JV teams. JVA had a high baker game of 211 and JVB a high baker game of 190.

Both boys and girls bowling will return to action on Tuesday when they travel to BeaverVu lanes in Beavercreek to face Xenia in a GWOC North contest. On Thursday, they will return to Capri Lanes to take on West Carrollton.

Boys set school record in Holiday Baker tournament

