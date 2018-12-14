Aviators fall to Troy

VANDALIA — On Wednesday evening the Lady Aviator’s Basketball team fought hard in a 51-35 loss against the Troy Trojans. Following the loss, the Aviators are 2-1 in conference play and 3-3 overall. Troy improved to 5-1 overall and stayed unbeaten in league play (3-0). This is the Lady Aviators first loss to the Trojans since 2014.
“We missed alot of opportunities to drive and score” says Coach Molly Bardonaro.
Tyree Fletcher of the Lady Aviators celebrated her birthday by leading the Aviators in scoring with 16 points. Joining Fletcher on the scoreboard was Gracie Price with six points, Evan Neely with six points, and Abbie Schoennerr with four points.
“I know Troy will continue to do well throughout the season,” Bardonaro added.
Springfield 38, Butler 34
SPRINGFIELD — Tyree Fletcher led the Aviators with 13 points and 7 rebounds but it wasn’t enough to secure a win as Springfield edged Butler by a 38-34 score. Evan Neely added 7 points and 8 boards.
The Lady Wildcats held a 10-7 advantage after the first period, But the Aviators were up 20-19 at half.
Springfield held the Aviators to just 14 points in the seocond half.
The Lady Aviators will compete against the Sidney Yellow Jackets on Saturday, December 15th at 7:00 PM at Sidney High School.
Darrell Wacker contributed to this story.
Alyssa Burley is a senior at Butler High School. She can be reached at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.