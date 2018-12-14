Aviators fall to Troy

VANDALIA — On Wednesday evening the Lady Aviator’s Basketball team fought hard in a 51-35 loss against the Troy Trojans. Following the loss, the Aviators are 2-1 in conference play and 3-3 overall. Troy improved to 5-1 overall and stayed unbeaten in league play (3-0). This is the Lady Aviators first loss to the Trojans since 2014.

“We missed alot of opportunities to drive and score” says Coach Molly Bardonaro.

Tyree Fletcher of the Lady Aviators celebrated her birthday by leading the Aviators in scoring with 16 points. Joining Fletcher on the scoreboard was Gracie Price with six points, Evan Neely with six points, and Abbie Schoennerr with four points.

“I know Troy will continue to do well throughout the season,” Bardonaro added.

Springfield 38, Butler 34

SPRINGFIELD — Tyree Fletcher led the Aviators with 13 points and 7 rebounds but it wasn’t enough to secure a win as Springfield edged Butler by a 38-34 score. Evan Neely added 7 points and 8 boards.

The Lady Wildcats held a 10-7 advantage after the first period, But the Aviators were up 20-19 at half.

Springfield held the Aviators to just 14 points in the seocond half.

The Lady Aviators will compete against the Sidney Yellow Jackets on Saturday, December 15th at 7:00 PM at Sidney High School.

Darrell Wacker contributed to this story.

Ella Neely guards a Troy player during Butler’s loss to the Trojans on Wednesday night. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/12/web1_EllaNeely.jpg Ella Neely guards a Troy player during Butler’s loss to the Trojans on Wednesday night. Photo by Alyssa Burley Gracie Price launches a corner jumper during Butler’s loss to the Trojans on Wednesday night. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/12/web1_Price-1.jpg Gracie Price launches a corner jumper during Butler’s loss to the Trojans on Wednesday night. Photo by Alyssa Burley Aviator Abie Schoenherr plays defense during Butler’s loss to the Trojans on Wednesday night. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/12/web1_Schoenherr-1.jpg Aviator Abie Schoenherr plays defense during Butler’s loss to the Trojans on Wednesday night. Photo by Alyssa Burley Tyree Fletcher led the Aviators with 12 points during Butler’s loss to the Trojans on Wednesday night. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/12/web1_Fletcher-1.jpg Tyree Fletcher led the Aviators with 12 points during Butler’s loss to the Trojans on Wednesday night. Photo by Alyssa Burley

By Alyssa Burley For the Drummer

Alyssa Burley is a senior at Butler High School. She can be reached at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

