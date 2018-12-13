Aviator matmen dominate Carroll

VANDALIA — The Butler wrestling Aviators dominated Carroll in a dual match on Saturday evening by a 56-24 score.

Wrestling at 120 pounds, Bailey Suddethh pinned Carroll’s Nick Romano at 3:56. Josh Suddeth followed that up at 126 pounds with a pin of Henry Zink at 1:58.

Logan Hoskins also got a pin at 132 pounds as he defeated Adam Cross at 1:29. Matt Verdes scored a technical fall over Joe Lansangan 19-1 at 138 pounds, and Anthony Koewler pinned Jason King in 1:35 at 145 pounds.

Wrestling at 152 pounds, Michael Brandt got a 10-5 decision over Matthew Grieshiop. Jestin Love won at 170 pounds over Jefferson Bishop with a pin at 1:35. Mason Motter picked up Butler’s final win at 182 pounds with a pin of Brian Zink at 1:52.

Patriots Trenton Randall (160 pounds), Patrick Keller (220), and Jamen Hill (285) claimed wins for Carroll. The Patriots forfeited at 106 and 113 pounds while the Aviators forfeited at 195 pounds.

The Aviators will travel to Harrison on Saturday and Sunday for the Cincinnati Coaches Classic. They will return home on Friday, December 21 at 7 p.m. for Alumni Nigh.

The Butler wrestling team dominated Carroll in a dual match on Saturday by a 56-24 margin. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/12/web1_WrestlingRGB.jpeg The Butler wrestling team dominated Carroll in a dual match on Saturday by a 56-24 margin. Photo courtesy Easterling Studio

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

