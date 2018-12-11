Sports Calendar

Co-Ed winter volleybal

Deadline to register is Friday December 14 or until the league is full. Money is due at the time of registration. For ages 18 years and older and/or 2017 High School Graduate. The cost is $250 per team. The games will be held on Thursday and Friday nights in the Vandali Rec Center gym between 6 and 10:00 p.m. Contact John Myers at 415-2333 for more information.

FREE Wall Night

Climbing one of the fourteen routes on the VRC’s Climbing Wall is an activity the entire family can enjoy! Don’t forget to wear closed toe shoes. Ages 6 and older. Tuesday, December 18 from 5:00-7:00pm.

LaBlast-LIVE

LaBlast the calories away with the one and only Louis Van Amstel, founder of LaBlast and World Champion Dancer and Dancing with the Stars professional, for one night only Wednesday, December 19 from 7:30 – 9 p.m. LaBlast is a revolutionary dance fitness program that fuses dance into a serious calorie-burning workout that will get you into the best shape of your life! Take your mind, body, and soul on a journey through dances from different countries, cultures, and characteristics. “LaBlast is a workout in disguise” while learning the true skill of dance. Cost is $10.

Winter Wonder CampREC

Hey kids! Even if the weather outside is frightful; the VRC Winter Camp will be delightful. Grades 1-6. We offer weekly and daily rates. Camp will run Wednesday, December 26 through Friday, December 28 and Wednesday, January 2 through Friday, January 4 from 7:00a-6:00pm. Stop by the Vandalia Recreation Center for more information.

