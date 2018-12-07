Aviator bowlers remain unbeaten in GWOC

COLUMBUS — The Butler boys and girls bowling teams traveled to Columbus last week to participate in the 15th annual Ohio High School State Invitational Kick-Off Tournament. The Aviator boys, seeded 12th after qualifying rounds, placed eighth overall while the Lady Aviators missed qualifying and placed 22nd overall.

“This was a team effort,” said head coach Steve Sacks. “We beat St. Mary’s 3-2 in the first round and fell to Xenia 3-2 in the second round.”

Alissa Spieles was third overall with a 584 that qualified her for the All-Tournament team.

In individual matches, the Butler boys swept two while the Lady Aviator split a pair of matches.

Aviators sweep Stebbins

Butler improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in Greater Western Ohio Conference play with a 2,542 – 1,967 win over Stebbins. Drew Sacks bowled a 444 (216-228), Aaron Seelbaugh 442 (195-247), Will Yeary 425 (201-224), Ben French 421 (205-216) and Ian Jacobs a 211.

The girls defeated the Indians 1,688 – 1.419 to improve to 1-1. High for Butler was Katrina Herzog with her personal best high game (201) and high two-game set (355). Alissa Spieles added a 190 game and Emily Gabert a 189 game.

Butler splits with Skyhawks

Butler Var Boys win 2554-2250 over Fairborn. Aaron Seelbaugh 457 (243-214), Ben French 454 (224-230), Will Yeary 450 (172-278), Drew Sacks 450 (268-182), Jake Smith 189.

Butler Varsity Girls fall to Fairborn 2194-1825. Emily Gabert led the scoring for Butler with a 388 (198-190) set, followed by Breanne Kroeker’s 383 (126-257) set and Alissa Spieles 360 (225-135) set.

