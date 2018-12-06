Lady Aviators double up Greenville

VANDALIA — The Butler girls basketball team used a stingy defense and a career-high 16 points from Junior Gracie Price to double up the visiting Greenville Green Wave on Wednesday night.

With the win, the Aviators improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference North Division while the Lady Wave dropped to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the division.

“Despite our struggle with putting the ball in the hole, we played strong defense and held them in the teens,” said Butler head coach Molly Bardonaro. “We made sure to switch defenses a lot in the second half which didn’t allow them to set up any kind of offense. Defense continues to be our strong point. We must get better offensively. I believe as the season progresses our offensive chemistry will improve as well.”

Indeed, the Aviators overwhelmed Greenville from the start in jumping out to a 15-2 lead in the first quarter. After the Wave took a brief 2-0 lead, they didn’t score a point the rest of the period while Price connected on two of her four three-pointers and Abbie Schoenherr added five points including a three.

Greenville turned the tables on the Aviators in the second quarter, however, and Butler let the Wave back in the game. Greenville held the Aviators without a point for the first four minutes of the quarter and then used a pair of three-pointers by Jada Garland to cut the Aviator lead to 19-14 at half.

The Aviators came out with a renewed zest for defense after the half and held Greenville to just a single free throw in the period. Baskets by Tyree Fletcher and another three by Price pushed the Aviators to a 31-15 lead heading to the final period.

Schoenherr, Fletcher, and Price’s final three pointer accounted for the rest of Butler’s scoring as Butler held Greenville scoreless over the first 5:30 of the final period.

Price added four rebounds and a pair of steals to go with her game and career-high 16 points. Fletcher had 9 points, seven rebounds, and six steals in a good all-around effort. Schoenherr also had 9 points four assists, three rebounds, and two steals.

Butler will travel to Springfield (3-1) at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

