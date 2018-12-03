Morton wrestlers compete at ‘Creek

BEAVERCREEK — The Morton Middle School wrestling team traveled to Beavercreek this weekend to participate in the Beavercreek Junior High Pool Tournament. The Aviators had three wrestlers take first place and two wrestlers finish in second. Participating in the tournament and finishing with wins were: Noah Moreland (5-0 1st place), Parker Lee (5-0 1st place), Zack Back (5-0 1st place), Ethan Sands (4-1 2nd place), Tyler Pennington (4-1 2nd place), Cayden Borchers (4-1 2nd place), Cooper Bear (3-2), and Jack Hoskins (2-3). Ryan Scammahorn, Tyler Rosengarten, Caden Dando, Cody Schields, Jackson Updyke and Derek Hobbs also had victories for the Aviators.

Morton will compete in a dual meet with Mad River on Thursday and travel to the Centerville Invitational on Saturday.