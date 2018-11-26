Sports Calendar

Troy basketball game is Lemon Out

VANDALIA — Butler High School’s Student Congress presents 2018 Aviators for a Cure t-shirts. These are the same shirts as last year (dark gray with the giant lemon slice on the back). Shirts are 50/50 Gildan DryBlend. All proceeds will benefit the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to support the fight against childhood cancers. See http://www.alexslemonade.org. Friday, Dec. 14 is a district-wide “LEMON OUT.” All students and staff are encouraged to wear YELLOW to school on that day, Friday, Dec. 14, to support the fight against all childhood cancers. Also, wear YELLOW to the Butler High School’s boys’ basketball game versus Troy on Friday, Dec. 14 and join our BHS Student Congress at the basketball game for fun activities and competitions in support of Alex’s Lemonade Stand. Order your shirt by Wednesday, Nov. 28 for guaranteed delivery (on December 12). Youth shirts are $10. Adult shirts are $15. Questions? Email Mrs. Cindy Rinesmith at cindy.rinesmith@vbcsd.com.

Vandalia Recreation Center Activtities

K – First Grade Instructional Basketball

VANDALIA — Participants will practice skills and learn the rules of the game for the first 30 minutes and participate in a non-competitive recreational game for the last 30 minutes. The is $20 Resident/Member and $25 for Non-Resident. Games are held starting Saturday, January 5 through February 2 from 8:30-9:30am.

Recreational Boys Basketball INTRAMURAL Leagues – Grades 7-12

VANDALIA — Teams will be divided in December so you will be ready to play in January. This league is coached by a team captain in division and will only involve game play and NO practices. The fee is $35 for Resident/Member and $45 for Non-Resident. Games will be held on Sundays.

Lifeguard Training

VANDALIA — This American Red Cross course will teach participants all the required skills to become a lifeguard. You must pass the Lifeguard Pre-Screen Swim Evaluation that is offered on Monday, November 29 at 7:30pm. This is for ages 15 and older and the cost is $200 Resident / VRC Member; $210 Non-Resident. Registration ends on November 24. Class will meet Monday, Wednesday, and Friday starting on November 26 and ending on December 7 from 4:00-9:00p. Contact Steve Trick at 415-2338 for more information.

