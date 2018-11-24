Vandalia-Butler Girls are On the Run

DAYTON — On Saturday November 17, hundreds of middle school girls and their running buddies gathered at Welcome Stadium to compete in Girls on the Run’s On the Run 5k.

Morton Middle School’s Heart and Sole program brought 19 girls to the 5k in its first year. Heart and Sole is the program designed by Girls on the Run specifically for adolescent girls, and the program is geared towards the challenges faced by girls in their middle school years.

For ten weeks this fall, 19 girls at Morton Middle school met twice a week for an hour and a half. During that 90 minutes, participants learn about running and participate in fun activities aimed at fostering positive relationships and empowering girls to do their best. Morton Middle School’s Heart and Sole program will reconvene again this Spring for a 12 week season to train for the Spring 5k.

Girls from Smith and Morton Middle Schools as well as Helke Elementary School participated in the Girls on the Run 5K race at Welcome Stadium on Nov. 17. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_GOTR.jpg Girls from Smith and Morton Middle Schools as well as Helke Elementary School participated in the Girls on the Run 5K race at Welcome Stadium on Nov. 17. Contributed photo

By Alyssa Burley For the Drummer

Reach Alyssa Burley at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Alyssa Burley at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.