Posted on by

Aviators sign National Letters of Intent


Congratulations to three Butler Aviators who signed National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day. Pictured left to right, Braedon Norman committed to play baseball at Wright State University, Maddie Mitchell committed to play soccer at Western Kentucky University, and Austin Greaser committed to play golf at the University of North Carolina.

Congratulations to three Butler Aviators who signed National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day. Pictured left to right, Braedon Norman committed to play baseball at Wright State University, Maddie Mitchell committed to play soccer at Western Kentucky University, and Austin Greaser committed to play golf at the University of North Carolina.


Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Congratulations to three Butler Aviators who signed National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day. Pictured left to right, Braedon Norman committed to play baseball at Wright State University, Maddie Mitchell committed to play soccer at Western Kentucky University, and Austin Greaser committed to play golf at the University of North Carolina.

Congratulations to three Butler Aviators who signed National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day. Pictured left to right, Braedon Norman committed to play baseball at Wright State University, Maddie Mitchell committed to play soccer at Western Kentucky University, and Austin Greaser committed to play golf at the University of North Carolina.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_CollegeSign.jpgCongratulations to three Butler Aviators who signed National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day. Pictured left to right, Braedon Norman committed to play baseball at Wright State University, Maddie Mitchell committed to play soccer at Western Kentucky University, and Austin Greaser committed to play golf at the University of North Carolina. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest