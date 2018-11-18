Aviators sign National Letters of Intent

Congratulations to three Butler Aviators who signed National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day. Pictured left to right, Braedon Norman committed to play baseball at Wright State University, Maddie Mitchell committed to play soccer at Western Kentucky University, and Austin Greaser committed to play golf at the University of North Carolina.

