Aviators earn GWOC honors

VANDALIA — A successful fall season has wrapped up for the Butler Aviators. The fall sports season saw many successes including the Butler football team hosting it’s first home playoff game since 2002, Austin Greaser’s third place finish in the state golf tournament, the girls tennis team tying for the GWOC North title, and a strong season by the Butler boys soccer team.
During the fall season, the Aviators earned the following Greater Western Ohio Conference and Divisional awards:
Boys Cross Country
American League First Team
Adam Gunckel
Austin Neff
American League Second Team
Jackson McClain
Matt Mescher
Gabe Warren
Girls Cross Country
American League First Team
Elizabeth Kilgore
American League Second Team
Abbi Schoenherr
Eva Stalter
Football
All-GWOC North
First Team
Ryan Martin
Ben Sipos
Nick Murphy
Nick Coyle
Second Team
Mason Motter
Charlie Dent
Jalen Applegarth
Jack Akers
Alex Joynes
Bobby Buckler
Cam Miller
Gavin Casella
Boys Golf
All-GWOC Conference
Austin Greaser
North Division Player of the Year
Austin Greaser
American League First Team
Michael Brandt
Austin Greaser
Niels Princi
American League Second Team
Ben French
Jestin Love
Ethan Sanderson
Girls Golf
American League First Team
Lexi Crawford
Savanna Dunlevy
Hailee Perry
American League Second Team
Allison Zebney
American League Coach of the Year
Jamee Perry
Boys Soccer
All-GWOC Conference
Zane Burgmeier
American Leage First Team
Zane Burgmeier
Chris Mitrousis
Noah Taylor
American League Second Team
Mikael Waale
Matt Crawford
Spencer Imwalle
American League Special Mention
Ryan Davis
North Division Athlete of the Year
Zane Burgmeier
North Division Coach of the Year
Steve Doring
Girls Soccer
American League First Team
Maddie Mitchell
Reese Gingrich
American League Second Team
Anna Kirchner
Ella Neely
Skylar Rose
American League Special Mention
Isabella Bratton
Girls Tennis
All-GWOC Conference
Xia Lin
American League First Team
Ashley Hess/Hannah Scarpelli
Xia Lin
American League Second Team
Rachel Burton/Tori Studebaker
Erin Dean
American League Special Mention
Jo Velasco
North Division Athlete of the Year
Xia Lin
Girls Volleyball
American League First Team
Alyssa Burley
American League Second Team
Grace Marshall
Grace Swarts
American League Special Mention
Taryn Butler
