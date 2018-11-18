Posted on by

Aviators earn GWOC honors


By Darrell Wacker - dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Congratulations to the Butler Aviator Cross Country team members who earned All-Conference honors. Pictured left to right are Eva Stalter, Elizabeth Kilgore, Abbie Schoenherr, Matt Mescher, Austin Neff, Gabe Warren, Adam Gunckel, and Jackson McClain.

File photo

File photo

VANDALIA — A successful fall season has wrapped up for the Butler Aviators. The fall sports season saw many successes including the Butler football team hosting it’s first home playoff game since 2002, Austin Greaser’s third place finish in the state golf tournament, the girls tennis team tying for the GWOC North title, and a strong season by the Butler boys soccer team.

During the fall season, the Aviators earned the following Greater Western Ohio Conference and Divisional awards:

Boys Cross Country

American League First Team

Adam Gunckel

Austin Neff

American League Second Team

Jackson McClain

Matt Mescher

Gabe Warren

Girls Cross Country

American League First Team

Elizabeth Kilgore

American League Second Team

Abbi Schoenherr

Eva Stalter

Football

All-GWOC North

First Team

Ryan Martin

Ben Sipos

Nick Murphy

Nick Coyle

Second Team

Mason Motter

Charlie Dent

Jalen Applegarth

Jack Akers

Alex Joynes

Bobby Buckler

Cam Miller

Gavin Casella

Boys Golf

All-GWOC Conference

Austin Greaser

North Division Player of the Year

Austin Greaser

American League First Team

Michael Brandt

Austin Greaser

Niels Princi

American League Second Team

Ben French

Jestin Love

Ethan Sanderson

Girls Golf

American League First Team

Lexi Crawford

Savanna Dunlevy

Hailee Perry

American League Second Team

Allison Zebney

American League Coach of the Year

Jamee Perry

Boys Soccer

All-GWOC Conference

Zane Burgmeier

American Leage First Team

Zane Burgmeier

Chris Mitrousis

Noah Taylor

American League Second Team

Mikael Waale

Matt Crawford

Spencer Imwalle

American League Special Mention

Ryan Davis

North Division Athlete of the Year

Zane Burgmeier

North Division Coach of the Year

Steve Doring

Girls Soccer

American League First Team

Maddie Mitchell

Reese Gingrich

American League Second Team

Anna Kirchner

Ella Neely

Skylar Rose

American League Special Mention

Isabella Bratton

Girls Tennis

All-GWOC Conference

Xia Lin

American League First Team

Ashley Hess/Hannah Scarpelli

Xia Lin

American League Second Team

Rachel Burton/Tori Studebaker

Erin Dean

American League Special Mention

Jo Velasco

North Division Athlete of the Year

Xia Lin

Girls Volleyball

American League First Team

Alyssa Burley

American League Second Team

Grace Marshall

Grace Swarts

American League Special Mention

Taryn Butler

Congratulations to the Butler Aviator Cross Country team members who earned All-Conference honors. Pictured left to right are Eva Stalter, Elizabeth Kilgore, Abbie Schoenherr, Matt Mescher, Austin Neff, Gabe Warren, Adam Gunckel, and Jackson McClain.
