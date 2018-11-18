Aviators earn GWOC honors

VANDALIA — A successful fall season has wrapped up for the Butler Aviators. The fall sports season saw many successes including the Butler football team hosting it’s first home playoff game since 2002, Austin Greaser’s third place finish in the state golf tournament, the girls tennis team tying for the GWOC North title, and a strong season by the Butler boys soccer team.

During the fall season, the Aviators earned the following Greater Western Ohio Conference and Divisional awards:

Boys Cross Country

American League First Team

Adam Gunckel

Austin Neff

American League Second Team

Jackson McClain

Matt Mescher

Gabe Warren

Girls Cross Country

American League First Team

Elizabeth Kilgore

American League Second Team

Abbi Schoenherr

Eva Stalter

Football

All-GWOC North

First Team

Ryan Martin

Ben Sipos

Nick Murphy

Nick Coyle

Second Team

Mason Motter

Charlie Dent

Jalen Applegarth

Jack Akers

Alex Joynes

Bobby Buckler

Cam Miller

Gavin Casella

Boys Golf

All-GWOC Conference

Austin Greaser

North Division Player of the Year

Austin Greaser

American League First Team

Michael Brandt

Austin Greaser

Niels Princi

American League Second Team

Ben French

Jestin Love

Ethan Sanderson

Girls Golf

American League First Team

Lexi Crawford

Savanna Dunlevy

Hailee Perry

American League Second Team

Allison Zebney

American League Coach of the Year

Jamee Perry

Boys Soccer

All-GWOC Conference

Zane Burgmeier

American Leage First Team

Zane Burgmeier

Chris Mitrousis

Noah Taylor

American League Second Team

Mikael Waale

Matt Crawford

Spencer Imwalle

American League Special Mention

Ryan Davis

North Division Athlete of the Year

Zane Burgmeier

North Division Coach of the Year

Steve Doring

Girls Soccer

American League First Team

Maddie Mitchell

Reese Gingrich

American League Second Team

Anna Kirchner

Ella Neely

Skylar Rose

American League Special Mention

Isabella Bratton

Girls Tennis

All-GWOC Conference

Xia Lin

American League First Team

Ashley Hess/Hannah Scarpelli

Xia Lin

American League Second Team

Rachel Burton/Tori Studebaker

Erin Dean

American League Special Mention

Jo Velasco

North Division Athlete of the Year

Xia Lin

Girls Volleyball

American League First Team

Alyssa Burley

American League Second Team

Grace Marshall

Grace Swarts

American League Special Mention

Taryn Butler

Congratulations to the Butler Aviator Cross Country team members who earned All-Conference honors. Pictured left to right are Eva Stalter, Elizabeth Kilgore, Abbie Schoenherr, Matt Mescher, Austin Neff, Gabe Warren, Adam Gunckel, and Jackson McClain. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_CrossCountry.jpg Congratulations to the Butler Aviator Cross Country team members who earned All-Conference honors. Pictured left to right are Eva Stalter, Elizabeth Kilgore, Abbie Schoenherr, Matt Mescher, Austin Neff, Gabe Warren, Adam Gunckel, and Jackson McClain. File photo Ryan Martin https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_Martin-1.jpg Ryan Martin File photo Mason Motter https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_Motter-1.jpg Mason Motter File photo Gavin Cassella https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_Gavin-Casella-1.jpg Gavin Cassella File photo Nick Coyle https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_Nicholas-Coyle-1.jpg Nick Coyle File photo Austin Greaser https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_Greaser2.jpg Austin Greaser File photo Lexi Crawford https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_Golf1.jpg Lexi Crawford File photo Hailee Perry https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_Golf2.jpeg Hailee Perry File photo Zane Burgmeier https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_145.jpg Zane Burgmeier File photo Chris Mitrousis https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_206.jpg Chris Mitrousis File photo Matt Crawford https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_224.jpg Matt Crawford File photo Anna Kirchner https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_DSC_0001.jpg Anna Kirchner File photo Ella Neely https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_DSC_0023.jpg Ella Neely File photo Maddie Mitchell https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_DSC_0036-1-.jpg Maddie Mitchell File photo Xia Lin https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_Tennis1.jpg Xia Lin File photo Hannah Scarpelli (left) and Ashley Hess https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_23.jpg Hannah Scarpelli (left) and Ashley Hess File photo Taryn Butler https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_Butler.jpg Taryn Butler File photo Grace Marshall https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_Marshall.jpg Grace Marshall File photo Grace Swarts https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_Swarts.jpg Grace Swarts File photo Alyssa Burley https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_104.jpg Alyssa Burley File photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

