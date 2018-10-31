Butler playoff ticket information

VANDALIA — The Butler Aviators will host their first playoff game since 2002 on Friday night, and Butler Athletic Director Jordan Shumaker has released the following ticket information.

Presale tickets are available each day in the Athletic Office for $8. Office hours are 7:30 – 3:30 p.m.

All tickets at the gate are $9

Parking is $5

Reserved season passes for football will be honored. No other passes will be accepted.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. versus Hamilton Badin

Shumaker requests as many ticket buyers as possible buy presale tickets since Butler Athletics keeps $1.20 of each ticket sold.