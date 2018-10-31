Posted on by

Butler playoff ticket information

,

photo

VANDALIA — The Butler Aviators will host their first playoff game since 2002 on Friday night, and Butler Athletic Director Jordan Shumaker has released the following ticket information.

  • Presale tickets are available each day in the Athletic Office for $8. Office hours are 7:30 – 3:30 p.m.
  • All tickets at the gate are $9
  • Parking is $5
  • Reserved season passes for football will be honored. No other passes will be accepted.
  • Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.
  • Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. versus Hamilton Badin

Shumaker requests as many ticket buyers as possible buy presale tickets since Butler Athletics keeps $1.20 of each ticket sold.

