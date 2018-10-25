Greaser third at State golf

COLUMBUS — After the first day of competition, Butler’s Austin Greaser was in perfect position to win the OHSAA state golf tournament on Ohio State University’s Scarlet course.

In the final group to tee off and just two strokes out of the lead, Greaser was looking to improve on his fifth place finish 1n 2017 by repeating his second round improvement.

Instead, he fell behind the leaders by as much as six strokes with eight holes to play before mounting a furious comeback to come up one stroke short.

Co-champions Jackson Chandler and Maxwell Moldovan won the tournament with a 149 with Greaser a stroke back at 150.

“He ran out of holes,’ said his mother, Lisa Greaser.

Dublin Jerome secured back-to-back Division I boys golf state titles on Saturday with a score of 316-309-625. The Celtics have now won eight OHSAA boys golf state championships. Only Upper Arlington (17) and Gahanna Columbus Academy (9) possess more.

