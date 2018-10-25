Patriots too much for Butler

CENTERVILLE — Carroll came into Monday’s District Semifinal soccer game with a reputation of being stingy on defense and aggressive on offense. That formula worked to perfection as the Patriots ended the Butler Aviators’ season 4-1.

Butler finished the year 14-3-1 while Carroll advanced to the District championship game where they will face St. Xavier.

“In Division I there’s only one team that doesn’t have this feeling at the end of the year and this year it just might be Carroll,” said Butler head coach Steve Doring. “They are talented top to bottom, they have youth and experience, they can score goals and they can defend. They were a very quality opponent and for a while we hung in there.”

Carroll peppered the Butler goal repeatedly in the first 25 minutes of the game, but keeper Eli Galyon made play after play to keep the Patriots at Bay. The Patriots finally broke through with 10:09 remaining in the first half.

Butler had three really good looks at the goal in the final six minutes. A direct kick by Matt Crawford was just high and another shot by Chris Mitrousis from about 25 yards out also sailed high. Another direct kick with about a minute to play was deflected in front of the goal and the second shot skipped off the crossbar and over the goal to preserve Carroll’s 1-0 lead at half.

Carroll kept up the pressure and scored twice more to open a 3-0 lead.

Butler finally got on the board with 16:21 to play when Mikael Waale took a shot that was deflected back to him and he was able to get the second shot home. The goal marked just the third time this season that Carroll has been scored on.

The Patriots scored again with 11:35 to play to set the final score.

“We got great goal keeping by Eli to keep us in the game in the first half,” said Doring. “We knew the first 20 minutes would be tough to get out of. They are very talented and they come out and jump all over you. With great saves by our sophomore goal keeper we were able to maintain and hang in the game. We gave up a goal in the last few minutes of the half, which isn’t ideal, but I though the last part of the half we tilted the field, created some chances, and had some opportunities.”

The Aviators will see significant roster churn next year as seniors Ethan Kohler, Spencer Imwalle, Matt Crawford, Zane Burgmeier, Chris Mitrousis, Stuart Royer, Jacob Pruszynski, Noah Taylor, and Mikael Waale played their final game.

“I want to thank our nine seniors who are leaving us,” said Doring. “I’m super proud of all the boys and they have left a great legacy for our underclassmen. We lose a big chunk and a lot of them are starters. Two, Zane Burgmeier and Chris Mitrousis, have been starters for four years and they have been synonymous with Butler Soccer these past four years. Every member of the senior class has left a mark on the program and has left a mark for the better.“

Zane Burgmeier (6) advances the ball up the right sideline versus Carroll. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_Burgmeier.jpg Zane Burgmeier (6) advances the ball up the right sideline versus Carroll. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Colton Clay and a Carroll player battle for possession. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_Colton-Clay.jpg Colton Clay and a Carroll player battle for possession. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Stuart Royer (10) and Matt Crawford (4) work to gain possession of a loose ball versus Carroll. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_Royer-Crawford.jpg Stuart Royer (10) and Matt Crawford (4) work to gain possession of a loose ball versus Carroll. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Chris Mitrousis advances the ball upfield during Butler’s loss to Carroll. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_Mitrousis.jpg Chris Mitrousis advances the ball upfield during Butler’s loss to Carroll. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.