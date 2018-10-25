‘Creek grounds Aviators

CENTERVILLE — After a 3-1 victory over Piqua propelled the Butler girls soccer team into the District semifinals, one major obstacle stood in the way of a District championship game for the Aviators – undefeated Beavercreek.

On Tuesday, the Beavers proved why they are ranked #2 in the state as they defeated Butler 9-0.

The win lifted the Beavers to 19-0 on the year and into the District final where they will face Lakota West. The Aviators finished the season 7-8-3.

“Beavercreek is a tough team, and we knew that coming into it,” said Butler head coach Burt Mattice. “What we wanted to do was give them a tough match and the score doesn’t necessarily reflect the way the girls played. Overall I was super impressed with them tonight and in the season. Our seniors did great starting off and leading the team and everyone else chipped in and did what they could tonight.”

The loss also marked the close of Mattice’s first year as the Butler head coach. He said the girls on the team helped smooth that transition for the program.

“I’ve been super impressed with the girls’ effort this year and their dedication to the team and to the process,” he said. “We had four seniors and they really embraced me. We had a lot of changes in the program both from a formation standpoint and a style of play standpoint and it started with the girls. They bought into the program and without them it couldn’t have been done.”

The game was the final game for seniors Maddie Mitchell, Brooke Scherer, Bailey Walko, and Skylar Rose.

“I’m excited about the girls who are returning,” said Mattice. “We have a solid core of girls and there’s a lot of competition among the girls. Who knows what next year will bring but I’m pretty excited and passionate about this team.”

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

