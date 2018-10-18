Firebirds end Butler’s season

VANDALIA — The Butler volleyball team ended its season on Tuesday with a four set loss to Fairmont in the first round of the OHSAA sectional tournament.

Fairmont won the first two sets 25-20, 25-19 before the Aviators rebounded to take set three 25-15. Fairmont was too strong in the final set as they pulled away late for a 25-17 win to take the match.

First year coach Sean McMorrow reflected on the season after the match.

“It was an honor and a privelege to coach these girls,” he said. “This was their fourth system in four years so there were some definite growing pains there. We were very excited with the success of our senior class our outside hitter (Alyssa Burley) setting the school record for kills and leading the GWOC. On top of that, our setter (Grace Swarts) set the career and season records while leading the GWOC in assists, so we are very happy for them. We are also thrilled with the development of our underclassmen.”

Fairmont improved to 9-14 overall while the Aviators finished the season at 12-11.

“Anyone who things Fairmont is not a good team is mistaken,” said McMorrow. “They have played an incredibly tough schedule and they play very tough defense. I’d put our hitters out there with anyone in the conference but Fairmont defended us better than anyone has.”

McMorrow said the future is bright for the Aviators.

“We hope we gave our seniors a good sendoff and this is a positive way to end their careers,” he said. “We have a lot of talent left in the cupboard. We have some good sophomores and juniors and we are loaded in our freshmen class. We are excited.”

Taryn Butler goes for a kill during Butler’s loss to Fairmont in the first round of the OHSAA sectional tournament. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_Butler-1.jpg Taryn Butler goes for a kill during Butler’s loss to Fairmont in the first round of the OHSAA sectional tournament. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Grace Marshall goes for a kill during Butler’s loss to Fairmont in the first round of the OHSAA sectional tournament. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_Marshall-1.jpg Grace Marshall goes for a kill during Butler’s loss to Fairmont in the first round of the OHSAA sectional tournament. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Grace Swarts sets the ball during Butler’s loss to Fairmont in the first round of the OHSAA sectional tournament. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_Swarts-4.jpg Grace Swarts sets the ball during Butler’s loss to Fairmont in the first round of the OHSAA sectional tournament. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_MarshallWeb-1.jpg Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.