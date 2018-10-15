Aviator soccer honors seniors

The Butler girls soccer team honored four seniors, left to right, Skylar Rose, Bailey Walko, Maddie Mitchell, and Brooke Sherer, prior to the Aviators’ final regular season game versus West Carrollton on Saturday. The Aviators went into the contest with a record of 5-7-3 overall and 5-3-1 in league play. Butler will open sectional play on Saturday, Oct. 20 when they host Piqua at 7 p.m.

The Butler girls soccer team honored four seniors, left to right, Skylar Rose, Bailey Walko, Maddie Mitchell, and Brooke Sherer, prior to the Aviators’ final regular season game versus West Carrollton on Saturday. The Aviators went into the contest with a record of 5-7-3 overall and 5-3-1 in league play. Butler will open sectional play on Saturday, Oct. 20 when they host Piqua at 7 p.m. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_SoccerSeniors.jpg The Butler girls soccer team honored four seniors, left to right, Skylar Rose, Bailey Walko, Maddie Mitchell, and Brooke Sherer, prior to the Aviators’ final regular season game versus West Carrollton on Saturday. The Aviators went into the contest with a record of 5-7-3 overall and 5-3-1 in league play. Butler will open sectional play on Saturday, Oct. 20 when they host Piqua at 7 p.m. Contributed photo