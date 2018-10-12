Greaser returns to State

BEAVERCREEK — Butler golf standout Austin Greaser has earned his second straight trip to the Ohio High School Athletic Association State golf tournament.

Playing a difficult course in windy conditions, Greaser finished in a four way tie for second after shooting a 74 at Beavercreek Golf Club. During a four-man playoff for three spots, Greaser made par on hole 10 to join Troy’s Holden Scribner and Carroll’s Tyler Goecke as the three individual qualifiers.

Lakota East, Mason, and St. Xavier were the three team qualifiers.

“The course was playing really tough,” said Greaser. “It was really windy and firm and they had the greens rolling real quick. It was a good test.”

After an early bogey, Greaser carded six straight pars before birdying his ninth hole, #18. After turning at even par, he went to one under after a birdie on hole #2. He then hit a rough patch and bogeyed three of five holes to go to two over par with two holes to play. He then parred the last two holes to force the playoff.

“That wasn’t the start I wanted but you have to put that behind you and remember you have a lot of holes left,” said Greaser. “I knew there were definitely some birdies out there to be made. Being one under after 11 holes was pretty solid for as tough as the course was playing. I shot a 74 on a day when I didn’t have my A-plus game but ground it out, made as many pars as possible, wanted to advance, and got the job done fortunately.”

He said that although the play off was “a little nerve racking” his experience in playoffs was a help.

“I’ve been in playoffs before and you just have to have the mindset that you are going to go out and grab one of those spots,” Greaser said. “It’s fun to be in those positions and have to perform in those moments and to test yourself like that.”

Greaser looks to improve on his performance at State a year ago where he shot a 78 on the first day and rebounded with a 71 on the second day to finish fifth overall.

“You can’t replace experience with anything – last year I had never played the course,” Greaser said. “I feel like this year, this summer in junior tournaments, that I’m playing about the best golf I ever have. I’m really excited where my game is at and that it (State) is on the same course. That’s definitely an advantage over some guys who have not been there before.”

The OHSAA Division I boys golf tournament will be held October 19-20 on Ohio State University’s Scarlet Golf Course.

Butler’s Austin Greaser eyes a putt during the OHSAA Southwest District Division I golf tournament at Beavercreek Golf Club on Thursday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_Greaser.jpeg Butler’s Austin Greaser eyes a putt during the OHSAA Southwest District Division I golf tournament at Beavercreek Golf Club on Thursday. Contributed photo

Butler golfer ties for second at District

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

