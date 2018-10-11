Aviator golfers compete at District

CINCINNATI — The Butler girls golf team, District qualifiers as a team for the first time in nearly a decade, traveled to Glenview Golf Course in Cincinnati on Tuesday to compete in the Southwest District tournament. Glenview, known as one of the toughest courses in the region, lived up to its reputation as the Aviators placed 12th with a 423.

Centerville won the tournament with a 314.

“All reports on Glenview golf course stated that it’s one of the most difficult courses in Southwest Ohio,” said Butler head coach James Perry. “Those reports were correct based on what all of the teams at districts scored. Butler, Oakwood, Beavercreek, and Centerville all shot 35-40 combined strokes higher at this course compared to sectionals at Yankee Trace. 81 was the qualifying score to compete for the state championship. Tree-lined fairways, rolling hills, and knobby greens made in difficult for everyone to score. Our golfers really showed their competitive nature though.”

Lexi Crawford led the Aviators with a 98, Hailee Perry shot 106, Breanne Kroeker had a 107, and Allison Zebney shot a 112.

“Lexi Crawford scored a 10 on par-3 on the fifth hole and she knew that her chance at going to state were in jeopardy , but she fought hard for an impressive 44 on the back nine,” said Perry. “Hailee Perry also competed until the very end sinking a 30-foot putt on the final shot of her career. Savanna Dunlevy was our fifth golfer, but fractured her wrist in practice and was not able to compete in her final match. It will be sad to see our seniors go, but I’m looking forward to a bright future.”

The Butler girls golf team is back row, left to right, Coach Perry, Lexi Crawford, Breanne Kroeker, Mya Williamson, Savanna Dunleavy, Coach Holderman; front row, left to right, Hailee Perry, Alexa Nguyen, Allison Zebney, and Elly Dukes. Hailey Zeller is not pictured. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_CB2_0011_Girls-Golf.jpg The Butler girls golf team is back row, left to right, Coach Perry, Lexi Crawford, Breanne Kroeker, Mya Williamson, Savanna Dunleavy, Coach Holderman; front row, left to right, Hailee Perry, Alexa Nguyen, Allison Zebney, and Elly Dukes. Hailey Zeller is not pictured. File photo

