Lin wins sectional

Xia Lin (pictured) won the Troy sectional tournament while the doubles teams of Ashely Hess/Hannah Scarpelli and Tori Studebaker/Rachel Burton also advance to the District tournament. The Southwest District tournament will begin Thursday at the Linder Family Tennis Center in Mason. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_Lin.jpg Xia Lin (pictured) won the Troy sectional tournament while the doubles teams of Ashely Hess/Hannah Scarpelli and Tori Studebaker/Rachel Burton also advance to the District tournament. The Southwest District tournament will begin Thursday at the Linder Family Tennis Center in Mason. Contributed photo