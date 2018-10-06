Aviators qualify for District

CENTERVILLE — The Butler girls golf team qualified for the Southwest District tournament with a fourth place finish at the Centerville Sectional Tournament held at Yankee Trace Golf Club.

Butler shot a 382 which was five shots ahead of fifth place Troy. Centerville was the overall winner with a 287, Oakwood second with a 361, and Beavercreek third with a 363.

Lexi Crawford was low for the Aviators with a 84. Hailee Perry shot a 93, Savanna Dunlevy shot 101, Breanne Kroeker shot a 104, and Allison Debney had a 105.

“Butler girls golf has added more accolades to the 2018 season,” said head coach James Perry. “Throughout the year, one or two of our golfers would step up and shoot a really good score to win the match for us. On the the biggest stage of the season though, these girls competed with the best in the Miami valley and won. Four out of five girls on the team shot career low scores for 18 holes to advance to Districts at Glenview Golf Course in Cincinnati. Lexi Crawford placed seventh out of 80 girls with a score of 84, while Hailee Perry carted the lowest nine holes of the year with a 41 on the back nine. Savanna, Bre, and Allison also helped seal the deal with their own personal best rounds to advance to the next stage.”

The Aviators will participate in the Division I District Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at Glenview Golf Course in Cincinnati.

“Good luck to all our golfers at Districts,” said Perry. “Regardless of the outcome, it’s been an outstanding season.”

Lexi Crawford takes a shot during the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Yankee Trace Golf Club. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_Golf1.jpg Lexi Crawford takes a shot during the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Yankee Trace Golf Club. Contributed photo Hailee Perry takes a shot during the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Yankee Trace Golf Club. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_Golf2.jpeg Hailee Perry takes a shot during the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Yankee Trace Golf Club. Contributed photo Breanne Kroeker takes a shot during the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Yankee Trace Golf Club. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_Golf3.jpg Breanne Kroeker takes a shot during the OHSAA Sectional Tournament at Yankee Trace Golf Club. Contributed photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

