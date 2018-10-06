Aviators Block Out Cancer

VANDALIA — The Troy volleyball program has had a stranglehold on the Greater Western Ohio Conference North division since 2012. On Wednesday they showed why when they visited Butler and swept the Aviators in three sets 25-12, 26-24, 25-10.

The win lifted Troy to 16-4 overall and 13-0 in league play while Butler fell to 12-7 overall and 10-3 in conference play.

The game was also designated at a Block Out Cancer game to raise awareness for breast cancer. Each player honored someone they knew who had suffered from the disease.

The Aviators will close out the regular season this week by hosting Sidney on Tuesday and traveling to Tippecanoe on Thursday and Miamisburg on Saturday.

Grace Marshall saves a ball at the net verus Troy. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_10.jpg Grace Marshall saves a ball at the net verus Troy. Photo by Ron Swarts Butler’s Taryn Butler (15) goes up for a 50-50 ball versus Troy. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_15.jpg Butler’s Taryn Butler (15) goes up for a 50-50 ball versus Troy. Photo by Ron Swarts Alyssa Burley passes the ball versus Troy. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_Burley.jpg Alyssa Burley passes the ball versus Troy. Photo by Ron Swarts Karli Kercher passes the ball versus Troy. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_Kercher.jpg Karli Kercher passes the ball versus Troy. Photo by Ron Swarts Grace Swarts sets the ball versus Troy. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_Swarts.jpg Grace Swarts sets the ball versus Troy. Photo by Ron Swarts The Butler Volleyball team honored those who had suffered from breast cancer during the Block Out Cancer game verss Troy. Pictured back row, left to right, Taryn Butler, Olivia Follick, Brooke Long, Emily Ledbetter; second row Mia Dues, Elaina Burley, Gracie Price, Dani Holop, Karli Kercher; front row Alyssa Burley, Lauren Trentman, Grace Marshall, Grace Swarts, and Abby Plsek. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_VBTeam.jpg The Butler Volleyball team honored those who had suffered from breast cancer during the Block Out Cancer game verss Troy. Pictured back row, left to right, Taryn Butler, Olivia Follick, Brooke Long, Emily Ledbetter; second row Mia Dues, Elaina Burley, Gracie Price, Dani Holop, Karli Kercher; front row Alyssa Burley, Lauren Trentman, Grace Marshall, Grace Swarts, and Abby Plsek. Photo by Ron Swarts

Butler falls to Troy in three sets

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.